"My favorite people" - Tommy Paul reacts to girlfriend Paige Lorenze turning heads with her father Mark at New York Knicks game

Tommy Paul recently reacted to his girlfriend, Paige Lorenze, attending the Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks clash with her father. The American expressed admiration for both of them before directing his attention to their outfit choices.

Paul, ranked ninth in the world, is looking to follow up on his career-best 2024 ATP season this year. The 27-year-old has enjoyed a good campaign on the pro tour thus far in 2025, reaching the quarterfinals of the Australian Open and recording two last-four results at the Adelaide International and the Dallas Open.

Tommy Paul took to his Instagram handle earlier on Sunday (February 9) to comment on his girlfriend and entrepreneur Paige Lorenze donning a chic Burberry puff jacket at the NBA game between the Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks. The Celtics won the game by a scoreline of 131-104.

Trending

Lorenze was joined at the event by her father Mark Lorenze, who went with a rather simple black jacket and cargos. Paul applauded both of their attires in the replies to their Instagram post. He wrote:

"My favorite ppl wearing the best clothes."

Via Paige Lorenze Instagram replies

The World No. 9 and Lorenze first started dating in 2022, following which they have only gone from strength to strength. The American influencer has always been supportive of her boyfriend's exploits on the men's tour. In fact, she was so overjoyed by the 27-year-old's Queen's Club triumph last year that it became a talking point in the tennis community on social media.

Earlier this year, Tommy Paul sent some warm wishes to his girlfriend on her birthday in an Instagram post and even referenced their shared love for the Philadelphia Eagles in the captions. He wrote:

"Happy birthday to my favorite Eagles fan."

Tommy Paul to miss Delray Beach Open 2025

Tommy Paul looks on at Dallas Open 2025 (Source: Getty Images)

Tommy Paul will not be returning to the Delray Beach Open this year as he is reportedly on the sidelines due to a shoulder injury. According to tennis insider Jose Morgado, while the 2024 runner-up was entered in the men's singles draw initially, he has now been replaced by his countryman Marcos Giron.

Expand Tweet

Paul will be eager to be fit for the Mexican Open in Acapulco, Mexico, later this month before the Sunshine Double begins in March. For what it's worth, the American has plenty of time to recover following his most recent loss to Denis Shapovalov in the semifinals of the Dallas Open.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Boston Celtics Nation! You can check out the latest Boston Celtics Schedule and dive into the Celtics Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.