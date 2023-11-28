"My mans!" - Venus Williams reacts to Grigor Dimitrov's picture-post as he looks ahead for season 2024

Venus Williams reacted to a post by Grigor Dimitrov where the Russian enthused about his 2024 season.

A friendly exchange began between the duo when host Prakash Amritraj asked Dimitrov a 'fan' question in a post-match interview after the latter's Round of 16 victory at the Paris Masters. Dimitrov instantly recognized the 'fan' as Venus and thanked the Williams sisters for their support.

They later engaged over social media, where the American claimed to be a bigger fan of the World No. 14 than Serena Williams. Dimitrov, who was previously rumored to have been dating the 24-time Grand Slam champion, hilariously replied by wondering what she would think of her sister's comment.

Dimitrov recently took to social media to post a shirtless black-and-white picture of himself looking directly into the camera. He exuded confidence for the upcoming 2024 season, his fifteenth one on tour.

"Loading... Chapter XV," wrote Dimitrov.

The 7-time Grand Slam champion reacted to Dimitrov's post with fire emojis and wrote:

"My mans!"

While the dating rumors between Dimitrov and Serena Williams have been laid to rest way back in the past, the trio continue to enjoy love and support from one another.

Venus Williams receives high praise from ex-coach Rick Macci for her passion for the game

Venus Williams waves to the crowd during the 2023 Venus Williams vs. Mónica Puig Exhibition Match

Venus and Serena Williams' ex-coach Rick Macci showered praises on the 43-year-old's decision to continue being on tour.

Macci coached the Williams sisters from 1991 to 1995 and shaped the young athletes in their formative years. In a podcast Match Point Canada, the former coach spoke about his relationship, particularly with Venus Williams, and highlighted her passion for the game. Citing examples from other sports, he believed that retirement was an athlete's personal decision.

"As you know any athlete when they get to the fourth quarter of the back nine, it's hard to hang it up. Football, baseball, hockey, you know, when your skills maybe diminish a little bit. But, it's their decision," said Macci

"You can't listen to say, you are not as quick as you were. Not as fast, whatever. That time will come. She loves to play. It's must-see TV. Everybody loves V. She is gonna do it when she wants to," he added.

While Williams was out of action for most of the 2023 season with injuries, she most notably defeated No.16 seed Veronika Kudermetova in the first round of the Western & Southern Open. This was her first top-20 win since 2019.

