"My Swiss bunny" - Donna Vekic treats pregnant Belinda Bencic to 1kg chocolate rabbit in celebration of Easter

Donna Vekic recently gave an adorable gift to her good friend, Belinda Bencic, on the auspicious occasion of Easter.

Vekic and Bencic have been close since their junior days. The two players even faced off in the quarterfinals of the US Open five years ago, with the Swiss coming through in straight sets to announce her big stage breakthrough. Their tight embrace following the match summarized their bond, which has grown stronger over the last few years.

Donna Vekic recently took to her Instagram stories on Sunday (March 31) to post a picture of a snow-covered road, writing "Happy Easter" in the caption.

A few hours later, Vekic posted another story, where Belinda Bencic could be seen hiding behind a gigantic 1kg bunny crafted with chocolate. The Croat's caption to the story was rather cute as she called the former World No. 4 her "Swiss bunny".

"My Swiss 🐰🥰 @belindabencic," Donna Vekic wrote in the caption.

Bencic was delighted by her friend's grand gesture, reposting the above story on her own Instagram handle.

"1kg chocolate bunny from @donnavekic," she wrote in her repost of the story.

Belinda Bencic has been out of action since September 2023

Belinda Bencic has been on a sabbatical from WTA Tour action since the 2023 San Diego Open last September. The Swiss eventually announced in November that she was expecting her first child with her fitness coach cum boyfriend, Martin Hromkovic.

"Expecting our little miracle soon! ✨🍼 We can’t wait to meet you🤍," Bencic wrote on her Instagram handle last year.

Since then, Bencic and Hromkovic have started prepping to welcome the little one to their family. Earlier this week, the 27-year-old disclosed a new nursery, a small bed and a baby walker to her followers on Instagram.

Bencic remains one of the best female players to have come out from Switzerland to date. Known for her aggressive style of play, she has recorded one semifinal (2019) and two quarterfinal appearances (2014, 2021) at the US Open.

The Swiss arguably enjoyed her best run on the WTA Tour from 2020 to 2021. She peaked at a career-high ranking of No. 4 in February 2020, before winning the gold medal in women's singles and a silver in women's doubles at the Tokyo Olympics.