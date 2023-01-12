"Nadal is honestly SO COOOOKED omg this draw is BRUTAL"- Tennis fans react to Australian Open 2023 men's draw ft. Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic

The long-awaited Australian Open 2023 draw featuring tennis legends Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic is finally out and tennis fans have presented strong views about it.

The tournament is headed for a blockbuster, with fans worldwide keeping their eye on top Grand Slam title holders Nadal and Djokovic, while also being eager to witness the change of guard with new faces emerging on the scene in recent months.

With World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz pulling out of the tournament, World No. 2 Nadal, the defending champion at Melbourne Park, is the top seed. Despite the favorable seeding, the Spaniard has been given no mercy, starting with his Round 1 clash against young and rising Brit Jack Draper. The 22-time Grand Slam champion is then likely to face 2022 ATP Next Gen Finals winner Brandon Nakashima (R2), Yoshihito Nishioka (R3), Frances Tiafoe (R4), Daniil Medvedev (QF), Stefanos Tsitsipas (SF) and Novak Djokovic in the final.

Meanwhile, the Serb, who is ranked World No. 5 at the moment, has a steadier draw than his arch-rival. The nine-time champion at Melbourne Park will face Roberto Carballes Baena in the first round, followed by potential meetings with Hugo Dellien (R2), Grigor Dimitrov (R3), Pablo Carreno Busta (R4), Andrey Rublev (QF), Casper Ruud (SF), and the Spaniard in the final.

The draw also includes many popcorn-worthy Round 1 battles. 2020 US Open champion and Australian Open finalist Dominic Thiem is set to play World No. 6 Andrey Rublev. Former World No. 1 and three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray will face a tough test against 2021 Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini.

Tennis fans are thus overwhelmed with the outcome of the draw, with many suggesting that Djokovic has lucked out in the draw and declaring that Nadal, who is in poor form, is likely to bow out in the first round against 21-year-old Jack Draper – who is performing well and is currently into the semifinals of the Adelaide International 2.

Tennis Connected @TennisConnected Wouldn't be surprised if Nadal loses in the first rd to Draper; wouldn't be surprised if Djokovic doesn't lose a set the entire tournament. #AusOpen

Deepak Kalyanaraman @GOAT_Nadal @Olly_Tennis_ You cannot get an easier draw than this for Novak, even if he has chosen the players himself

AnnieXavier @AnnieXavierx @Olly_Tennis_ This doesn't make sense honestly... entering into the competition as the first seed and still getting this type of draw is baffling, sincerely

𝐏𝐚𝐝𝐫𝐞 @_JeuNadal @Olly_Tennis_ Corruption. Draw rigged for a Novak win

H @rafan_99 They put Nadal, Medvedev, Tsitsipas and Felix all in the same half ffs. This is literally going to be Novak's easiest GS win ever. If he doesn't win this slam without dropping a set, he's disqualified from the GOAT debate in my book

Louis M @louismyers110

Also I think Draper has a decent chance vs Nadal with how he's been playing recently and Rafas poor form.

Rublev team should also be good! Tumaini Carayol @tumcarayol Full Australian Open men's singles draw: Full Australian Open men's singles draw: https://t.co/ZxaSvp0wFq Why did they do Andy like thatAlso I think Draper has a decent chance vs Nadal with how he's been playing recently and Rafas poor form.Rublev team should also be good! twitter.com/tumcarayol/sta… Why did they do Andy like that😭Also I think Draper has a decent chance vs Nadal with how he's been playing recently and Rafas poor form.Rublev team should also be good! twitter.com/tumcarayol/sta…

Maria @tennislols Andy playing Matteo motherfucking Berrettini Round 1. I want to commit several crimes. I am fuming. Andy playing Matteo motherfucking Berrettini Round 1. I want to commit several crimes. I am fuming.

AlistairJeffs @AlistairJeffs When is @andy_murray going to catch a little bit of a break in the first round? Gets Berrettini in R1 at #AusOpen cc: @Shaptennispod When is @andy_murray going to catch a little bit of a break in the first round? Gets Berrettini in R1 at #AusOpen cc: @Shaptennispod

fifteendozenroses @koonchwe wtf is domi vs andrey and andy vs berrettini and nadal vs draper wtf is domi vs andrey and andy vs berrettini and nadal vs draper 😭😭😭

carla | 🎾 (🏁 offseason) @carlafiorenzo mens AO draw is so chaotic, what's up with berrettini vs andy murray and rublev vs thiem ☠️ mens AO draw is so chaotic, what's up with berrettini vs andy murray and rublev vs thiem ☠️

heisen(new acc) @bookmaker10i Okay in all honesty, that's one hell of a draw for Nadal. I won't be surprised if he goes home first round, especially with the way Draper has been hitting. Still think Djokovic potentially facing Kygrios is tougher than anything nadal will have to face until the finals though Okay in all honesty, that's one hell of a draw for Nadal. I won't be surprised if he goes home first round, especially with the way Draper has been hitting. Still think Djokovic potentially facing Kygrios is tougher than anything nadal will have to face until the finals though

The significance of Australian Open 2023 for Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic

The arch-rivals at the 2019 Australian Open

The 2023 Australian Open is expected to be highly significant for tennis veterans Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

The World No. 2 Spaniard, being the defending champion, will have the enormous task of defending 2000 points in the tournament. If he is to crash out in the first round against Jack Draper, the 36-year-old is likely to face the risk of dropping out of the top-10 in the rankings for the first time since entering the elite group in 2005.

The Serb, meanwhile, will be vying for the World No. 1 spot, a record-extending tenth title at the Australian Open, and his 22nd Grand Slam title, to equal the record created by his Spanish arch-rival.

Rafael Nadal's outfit for Australian Open 2023 revealed

