Naomi Osaka and Coco Gauff could not contain their excitement over Beyonce's surprise announcement of the Renaissance World Tour 2023.

Beyonce, a celebrity to celebrities, took the internet by storm by announcing her first world tour in seven years on Wednesday (February 1) following the release of her seventh studio album 'Renaissance' in July last year. Beyonce will kick off the tour on May 10 in Stockholm, Sweden and conclude it on September 27 in New Orleans, USA.

Her last tour was the 'Formation' World Tour in 2016 after she released her album 'Lemonade'.

Osaka, who is currently expecting her first child with rapper boyfriend Cordae, had to withdraw from this year's Australian Open, where she has reigned supreme twice in 2019 and 2021. In her pregnancy announcement, the 25-year-old is hoping to return to tennis in 2024.

Ahead of that expected return to the women's tour, the former World No. 1 took to her Instagram story to share her excitement over Beyonce's tour.

"We're outsideeee," she captioned the story

American rising star Coco Gauff also took to Instagram to show that she is waiting for the tour to begin as well.

"Yep," she captioned the story

Coco Gauff and Naomi Osaka's Instagram stories

Beyonce shared the news on Instagram, which sent the internet into a frenzy and her announcement post garnered almost 7.2 million likes within a day.

"RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR 2023," she captioned the post

Coco Gauff shares collaboration with New Balance for her shoe "Coco Classics"

Coco Gauff at the 2023 Australian Open

World No. 6 Coco Gauff has collaborated with New Balance to release a shoe called The Coco CG1 “Coco Classics,” which released on Wednesday (February 1).

The white and black shoe looks like an instant classic with a simple design and versatality. The 18-year-old paired the shoe with a metallic blue dress, showcasing that the shoe will go with just about every look you can imagine.

The American star said the shoe is for people who like a clean cut color way.

"“Coco Classics” out now for the people who wanted a simple clean cut color way."

American brand New Balance, meanwhile, called the shoe a timeless original.

"A timeless original. The Coco CG1 “Coco Classics” launching February 1st. The first of its kind."

At the recently concluded Australian Open, Gauff participated in both the singles and doubles formats. She reached the fourth round in the singles where she was taken out by former French Open winner Jelena Ostapenko 7-5, 6-3.

She participated in doubles with compatriot Jessica Pegula and the pair reached the semifinals, where they fell to the Japanese pair Ena Shibahara and Shuko Aoyama 6-2, 7-6(7).

