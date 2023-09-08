"Naomi Osaka currently writing Pam's name in her burn book";"Horrible... This is Coco Gauff's moment" - Fans react to 'absurd' interview in US Open SF

Tennis fans have expressed their displeasure at Pam Shriver taking the spotlight away from Coco Gauff during her post-match interview.

On Thursday, September, 7, Gauff defeated 10th seed Karolina Muchova 6-4, 7-5 to reach her second Grand Slam singles final and first at the US Open. She is the youngest female American player to appear in the final in New York since Serena Williams in 1999.

In the post-match interview conducted by former doubles World No. 1 Pam Shriver, Coco Gauff was told about Naomi Osaka's presence in the crowd at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. Osaka is currently on maternity leave after giving birth to her first child, a daughter named Shai, in July.

The teenager was even asked to say a few words about the two-time US Open champion, Gauff was gracious in the moment, expressing her happiness at Osaka's impending return to the WTA tour, and said she hoped to meet her daughter.

Fans on social media, however, haven't taken kindly to the way Shriver conducted the interview. One of them asked why she chose to take away the limelight from Gauff, who made it to her first Major final on home soil.

"Coco Gauff wins a 2 hour match to make it to her first US Open final…was it really necessary for Pam Shriver to immediately ask her about Naomi Osaka - who isn’t even playing in the tournament?! 🤦🏽‍♀️ We really need some new commentators in tennis!" a fan said.

One fan wrote:

"Naomi currently writing Pam's name in her burn book"

Another tweeted:

"Why is Pam asking Coco about Osaka?! That was the worst post match interview ever. She's into the US Open final... Horrible interview. This is Coco's moment."

Here are a few more fan reactions:

Coco Gauff to face Madison Keys or Aryna Sabalenka in the US Open 2023 title match

Coco Gauff celebrates after reaching the 2023 US Open final.

Coco Gauff will face either Madison Keys or Aryna Sabalenka in the final of the 2023 US Open.

Keys and Sabalenka are facing each other in the other semifinal at the New York Major this year. If Keys emerges victorious, it will set up the first all-American women’s singles final at Flushing Meadows since Sloane Stephens beat Keys for the title in 2017.

If Sabalenka, who will soon be officially crowned the new WTA World No. 1, emerges victorious, Gauff will face the big-hitting Belarusian in the title clash.

While happy with her run at the US Open this year, the teenager is aware that she will need one more win to make this fortnight a memorable one.

“I grew up watching this tournament so much, so it means a lot to be the final. A lot to celebrate, but, you know, the job is not done,” Gauff said in her on-court interview.

The US Open women's singles final is scheduled to take place on Saturday, September 9.

