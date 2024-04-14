Naomi Osaka & Emma Raducanu share their joy as Japan & Great Britain qualify for Billie Jean King Cup Finals

Naomi Osaka and Emma Raducanu recently shared their excitement as Japan and Great Britain qualified for the Billie Jean King Cup Finals. The Finals are set to take place from November 12-17 in Seville, Spain.

Japan reached the Billie Jean King Cup Finals for the first time by defeating Kazakhstan 3-1. Nao Hibino defeated Anna Danilina, the 2023 US Open mixed doubles champion, 6-1, 6-0. Naomi Osaka then defeated World No. 50 Yulia Putintseva 6-2, 7-6(5). Hibino won the tie with a hard-fought victory over Putintseva 6-4, 3-6, 7-6(7). Japan lost the doubles match.

Osaka celebrated the victory by sharing a video featuring Team Japan. She wrote:

"Next stop...Seville"

Great Britain prevailed over France to book their ticket to the Billie Jean King Cup Finals. Katie Boulter lost to Diane Parry 2-6, 0-6. Emma Raducanu levelled the tie with a comeback win over Caroline Garcia 3-6, 6-3, 6-2. Boulter then defeated Clara Burel 7-5, 6-0. Raducanu earned a hard-fought victory over Diane Parry 4-6, 6-1, 7-6(1) to help Great Britain advance to the Finals.

Raducanu took to Instagram to celebrate the occasion by posting pictures with the team. She wrote:

"WE DID IT🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧 to Seville we go"

Naomi Osaka to play on clay court after two years at Rouen Open

Naomi Osaka at the 2021 French Open

Naomi Osaka returned to the tour after spending a year on the sidelines due to maternity leave. Osaka has been taking great strides to get back to form, winning seven of the 13 matches she has played.

She won her first match on her return against Tamara Korpatsch at Brisbane International. However, she went down fighting against Karolina Pliskova 6-3, 6-7(4), 4-6 in the second round.

At the 2024 Australian Open, where she is a two-time champion, she faced defeat in the first round against Caroline Garcia 4-6, 6-7(2). At the Abu Dhabi Open, she lost in the first round to Danielle Collins 5-7, 0-6.

Qatar Open saw Osaka reach the quarterfinals defeating Caroline Garcia, Petra Martic and retirement by Lesia Tsurenko. She lost to Karolina Pliskova in the quarterfinals for the second time in the season.

At the Indian Wells Open, the Japanese defeated Sara Errani and Liudmila Samsonova in the first and second rounds before losing to Elise Mertens in the third round. Osaka then defeated Elisabetta Cocciaretto and Elina Svitolina in the first and second rounds at the Miami Open but lost to Caroline Garcia in the third round.

Now Osaka is set to play on clay after two years, having last played at the 2022 French Open first round against Amanda Anisimova. She will play against Martina Trevisan at the 2024 Rouen Open.

