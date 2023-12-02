Olympic gold medalists Michael Phelps and Allyson Felix recently extended their support to Naomi Osaka ahead of her return.

Osaka last played a competitive match in September 2022 at the Japan Open. She squared off against Australia's Daria Saville who quit the match after playing only one game in the opening set.

The Japanese advanced to the second round where she was slated to take on Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia. However, Osaka withdrew from the tie citing illness.

"I am really sorry that I am not able to compete. It’s an honor to be able to play at the Toray Pan Pacific Open in front of the amazing fans here in Japan," she said in an official statement.

"This has and always will be a special tournament for me and I wish I could have stepped on court today, but my body won’t let me. Thank you for all your support this week and I will see you next year," she added.

The four-time Grand Slam champion was rumored to compete at the 2023 Australian Open. In January, however, she announced her pregnancy and declared her absence from competitive tennis for the entire year.

Later in July, Osaka and her rapper boyfriend Cordae welcomed a baby girl and named her Shai. Soon after Shai's birth, she returned to practice and started her journey toward complete recovery.

Naomi Osaka is confirmed to play her first professional match after the long break at the Brisbane International tournament, scheduled to begin on December 31, 2023.

The 26-year-old recently posted a video on social media in which she can be seen smashing the ball during a practice game on hardcourt. Interestingly, she has found support from two decorated sportspersons namely Michael Phelps and Allyson Felix.

Phelps suggested he was impressed with the tennis player's shotmaking.

"Let's go," he commented on her post.

Felix, on the other hand, dropped three fire emojis in the comment section.

Phelps is a 23-time Olympic gold medal winner in swimming and Felix has won seven Olympic golds in track and field.

Naomi Osaka will be joined by the likes of Aryna Sabalenka, Elena Rybakina, and Victoria Azarenka in Brisbane

Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka will be joined by some of the top-ranked players on tour at the Brisbane International tournament with the likes of Aryna Sabalenka, Elena Rybakina, and Victoria Azarenka's participation being confirmed.

Against Sabalenka, Osaka has a win under her belt. The duo met each other in the pre-quarterfinals of the 2018 US Open. But a few things have changed for Sabalenka since then. She is currently the second-best player in the WTA rankings and has a Grand Slam title in her trophy cabinet.

World No. 4 Rybakina will be a new challenge for the Japanese as the duo have never faced each other so far. Naomi Osaka is, however, quite familiar with Victoria Azarenka. She has three wins over the Belarusian from their four encounters so far.

