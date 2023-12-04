Nick Kyrgios and Naomi Osaka took some time out to attend the NBA game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Houston Rockets at the Crypto.com Arena in Downtown Los Angeles. The Los Angeles Lakers won the game 107-97.

On Sunday, a post on X (formerly Twitter) featured Kyrgios and Osaka, all smiles at the NBA game. Naomi Osaka wore dark shades, a black oversized button-down long-sleeve shirt and leather knee-high boots. Nick Kyrgios wore a brown Jordan hoodie and yellow Los Angeles Lakers shorts with black and vivid orange Nike Air Jordan 1 Low.

Over the years, Naomi Osaka has always shown her love for the NBA team. For instance, when she won the Australian Open trophy in 2021, she had posted a video celebrating her victory while wearing Los Angeles Lakers gear.

The four-time Grand Slam champion is set to return to the tennis court at the Brisbane International after 16 months as she was away due to the birth of her daughter, Shai.

On the other hand, Nick Kyrgios has always shown his support for the NBA team Boston Celtics. He also missed the majority of the 2023 season due to injuries, although he hasn't announced an official return date.

Nick Kyrgios expresses support for Naomi Osaka's 2024 comeback

On Friday, December 1, Nick Kyrgios posted a picture on his Instagram story of himself and Osaka training on the tennis court.

He wrote a heartfelt caption for Osaka, stating that her journey has been inspiring and worthy of emulation, and he will always be ready to help her.

“The best part of journey is realising that we can all learn something from someone will be following and supporting your comeback @naomiosaka !! Happy to help anytime. The whole Kyrgios team is behind you!” - Nick Kyrgios said.

On Saturday, Osaka's talent agency, EVOLVE, posted a video of Osaka and Kyrgios training on the court.

The video featured Kyrgios holding a tennis ball and illustrating a serve while the Japanese star sat down, listening to him.

Naomi Osaka has been training to get fit for her return to the court in the 2024 season. The organizers of the Brisbane International recently announced that she would be participating in the tournament, set to begin on December 31, 2023, and end on January 7, 2024.

The Brisbane International serves as a warm-up tournament for the Australian Open, and it will be Osaka's first appearance in the tournament.

