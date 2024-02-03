haredNaomi Osaka recently visited the dune-filled deserts of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) ahead of the Abu Dhabi Open 2024.

The WTA 500 event will commence on Monday, February 5, at the Zayed Sports City International Tennis Centre in Abu Dhabi. Aryna Sabalenka notably won the first edition of the tournament in the year 2021.

Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina is set to lead the singles pack as the top seed this year. Osaka, along with Britain's Emma Raducanu, has received a wild card entry into the singles draw. Moreover, she will also compete in the doubles category alongside Tunisia's Ons Jabeur.

Osaka made her tennis comeback in January 2024 after more than a year-long break. She competed at the Brisbane International to kick things off and found success in her first attempt as she defeated Tamara Korpatsch in the first round. However, she quickly exited the tournament with a loss to Karolina Pliskova in the second round.

A few weeks later, the Japanese made an appearance at the Australian Open 2024 but returned empty-handed as she lost to Caroline Garcia in the opener.

Osaka is currently in Abu Dhabi preparing for her first Middle Eastern hardcourt challenge on return. To calm her nerves, if any, she went out and explored the barren lands of the UAE. She took to Instagram and shared a few videos of her visit.

In a couple of clips, the four-time Grand Slam can be seen jogging up and down a mound.

"Lol it was really fun to run around," she captioned one of the videos.

Screengrabs from Naomi Osaka's Instagram stories.

In a different video, the 26-year-old recorded herself removing the sand that made its way into her shoes.

Screengrabs from Naomi Osaka's Instagram stories.

Naomi Osaka on Australian Open exit: "The competitor in me is really frustrated that I'm not winning these matches"

Naomi Osaka

During a press conference at the Australian Open 2024, Naomi Osaka admitted to being agitated by the loss to Caroline Garcia in the opening round.

"The competitor in me is really frustrated that I'm not winning these matches, of course," she said.

Osaka also joked about harboring unrealistic thoughts of winning the Melbourne Major.

"So I wouldn't say, like, this comeback is how I thought because I'm delusional enough to think I could have won the tournament. I think my delusion is what allows me to win the tournaments. Yeah, I think I just have to keep living day by day and training hard and playing a lot more matches, and hopefully my dreams will come true," Osaka added.

