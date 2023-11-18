Naomi Osaka shares throwback picture from attending LA Lakers' NBA clash against Sacramento Kings

Naomi Osaka attended the NBA clash between LA Lakers and Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, November 15, at the Crypto.com Arena.

LA Lakers made a weak start and struggled right off the start against the Kings. Unable to recover, their three-game winning streak came to an end with a 125-110 loss to the Kings.

The four-time Grand Slam champion recently took to Instagram to share a few pictures from the game. In one, she can be seen posing with a poster of LA Lakers legends Shaq O'Neal and Kobe Bryant. Osaka donned a Nike Ambush cap as she gazed thoughtfully at the poster of her fellow athletes in the picture.

Screengrab from Naomi Osaka's Instagram

Osaka's stylish outfit also caught the eye of tennis fans who complimented the two-time US Open champion on her ensemble. She wore a shirt with an oversized knot in front with a black jacket. She paired them with a Kusama-designed yellow Louis Vuitton bag and shoes.

A few fans also commented on Osaka's fitness post pregnancy. The Japanese-American gave birth to her first-born back in July this year and has been planning her return to tennis courts. She recently confirmed her comeback at the Brisbane International in January next year.

Naomi Osaka launches latest Nike collection, draws inspiration from Japanese-American heritage

Naomi Osaka at the 2022 Australian Open

Naomi Osaka recently launched the latest Nike collection inspired by both her Japanese and American heritage. The former World No. 1 was born in Japan and later grew up in the New York suburbs of Long Island with her parents.

As per Tennis Channel, Osaka spoke of the "fun and energetic" prints used in the collection and how they made her think of "youthfulness".

"I draw a lot of inspiration from the world," Osaka said as per the video announcing the collection. "I really love New York, and I'm also Japanese. All of the prints on the fabrics are so fun and energetic. When I see [them], I think of youthfulness."

The signature piece in the collection is a brown bomber jacket, with "Osaka" written across the chest. It also has "Haiti" and "Japan" emroidered across each sleeve, indicating Osaka's dual heritage.

The collection also includes a faux fur bucket hat, a brown satin top and NikeCourt Air Zoom GP Turbo Osaka. The shoes have a cream-colored base topped with whimsical doodle designs. The collection is yet to be announced for sale.

