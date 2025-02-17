Naomi Osaka turns heads in unique outfit paired with 'untied laces' on the streets of San Francisco

Naomi Osaka turned up glamour with her tennis-themed outfit and unlaced shoes in San Francisco, shortly after she ruled out her appearance at the Abu Dhabi Open due to an injury. Osaka also faced a third-round exit from the 2025 Australian Open as a season starter.

Osaka, who became the first Asian player to reach No. 1 in the singles rankings, started her 2025 season with the Aukland Open but retired due to an injury, despite leading after the first round. Her following stint at the Australian Open was also cut short when she cited injury in the third round, succumbing to Belinda Bencic.

Shortly after, Naomi Osaka withdrew from the Abu Dhabi Open as her name was absent from the line-up of the Dubai event. Looking past the setbacks on the court, the Japanese former World No. 1 touched down in San Francisco and took the streets in glammed-up looks. She was seen posing in a loose tie-up shirt, asymmetric skirt, and black shoes in a series of Instagram stories shared on Sunday.

"united laces ftw," she wrote in the story featuring her untied shoes.

Naomi Osaka roams in San Francisco after Dubai Open withdrawal; Instagram - @naomiosaka

She also shared a similar post in her feed, cryptically captioning:

"Tennis players never tie their shoe laces"

Sporting oversized black-framed glasses, she posted another spate of pictures from various angles and captioned it:

"Same pic different font"

For most of 2023, Osaka was out of the competitive court because of her pregnancy. She returned to the court as a wildcard in 2024 Brisbane and continued her momentum at the Australian Open. That year, she made two quarterfinal appearances and faced defeat by World No. 2 Iga Swiatek in the second round of the French Open.

Naomi Osaka revealed that her return to competition was mostly because of her love for the sport

Naomi Osaka at the 2025 Australian Open - Day 6 - (Source: Getty)

After staying out of the court, Naomi Osaka returned to the court for the first time as a mother in 2024 but struggled to be in top form. Her performances in 2025 also suffered because of injuries. However, the 27-year-old wished to stay in the game of the love of sport.

“I think 2024 humbled me, but I think I also grew a lot. I worked way harder than I ever have before and it was very painful to not get the results I wanted, but I feel like I am growing and learning," Osaka said. "And I’m really excited for this year. I played some really good matches (in 2024)."

"What keeps me going in tennis is, I guess, stepping on the court and learning something new every day. And obviously I’m really competitive, I love to win tournaments, to win matches, to play the best players in the world and see what I can achieve."

Osaka boasts four Grand Slam major singles titles among other accolades.

