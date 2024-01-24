Alexander Zverev's on-court interview following his quarterfinal match at the 2024 Australian Open was disrupted by a pro-Palestine protestor. The incident sparked reactions from tennis fans across the globe.

Zverev was up against Carlos Alcaraz in the last eight at the Melbourne Slam and displayed impressive form to secure the first two sets effortlessly. Although the German faced a setback in the third set, he made a comeback in the final one, ultimately winning the match with a score of 6-1, 6-3, 6-7(2), 6-4.

Subsequently, Zverev's on-court interview with Jim Courier was disrupted by a pro-Palestine protestor who shouted:

"Free free Palestine!"

Zverev appeared visibly displeased by the interruption and the Melbourne crowd, too, expressed their discontent with loud boos. This incident triggered tennis fans on X (formerly Twitter) and one wrote:

"Didn’t realize that’s what the person yelled….what a nasty reaction from the crowd and an equally nasty reaction from that r4t."

Another tweeted:

"The world is sick truly More than 25 thousands people have been murdered in 3 months & u got the nerves to boo against their freedom while stand there & cheer for someone accused of domestic violence & abuse by 2 separate people…horrid."

Another account posted:

"Par for the course for German abusers to be upset when Palestine is mentioned."

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Alexander Zverev: "It is a great honour to play against guys like Carlos Alcaraz"

Carlos Alcaraz (L) and Alexander Zverev

Upon resuming his on-court interview after the pro-Palestine protestor's interruption, Alexander Zverev heaped praise on his opponent Carlos Alcaraz, stating that the Spaniard is "one of the best players in the world."

"I was playing one of the best players in the world," Zverev said. "Over the past two years he has been No. 1 or No. 2 constantly. He’s won two Grand Slams, and when you are up 6-1, 6-3, 5-2, you start thinking."

The German added:

"We are all human and it is a great honour to play against guys like him. When you’re so close to winning, your brain starts going and it is not always helpful, but I’m happy that I got there in the end."

In response to a question about his physical condition after playing 21 sets so far at the 2024 Australian Open, Zverev mentioned having blood under his toenails. However, he also said that all the physical strain was worthwhile to reach this stage in the tournament.

"I feel fine. I have a lot of blood under my toenails which is quite painful, but I would much rather feel the way I’m feeling right now, with a bit of pain here and there but in the semi-finals, than be at home right now watching this tournament. I’m happy to be here and I’m ready to keep going," Alexander Zverev said.

The former World No. 2 is set to face Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals on Friday (January 26) in a bid to secure a spot in the final against the winner of the match between Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner.