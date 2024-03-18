NCAA Tennis Results of The Week: Oklahoma, Virginia & UCLA excel, Florida falters

After another weekend of NCAA clashes, the women's tennis team of Oklahoma State University have maintained their perfect start to the season. Up against Baylor University on March 17, the Cowgirls blanked their opposition to improve their record to 17-0 this season.

They're now one win shy of equalling their prior best start of 18-0 which they achieved in 1981. University of Michigan follow Oklahoma in second place, with Stanford University occupying the third slot. The latter bested University of Arizona 7-0 over the past weekend.

On the men's side, Ohio State University continued to maintain their position atop the leaderboard. They faced archrivals University of Michigan on Sunday and blanked them 4-0 in a fruitful weekend.

TCU also scored a 4-0 clean sweep over Pepperdine on Sunday to trail Ohio State University in second place. Third-ranked University of Virginia bested Notre Dame 6-1 on home ground over the weekend.

University of Virginia have now won 47 consecutive conference matches with their previous defeat coming against Wake Forest in March 2019. They also haven't lost an outdoors match in three years since bowing out of the Round of 16 of the 2021 NCAA Championships.

UCLA edged past their counterparts from Harvard in a 4-3 thriller. Freshman Spencer Johnson turned out to be the man of the hour as he won the do-or-die decisive match against Daniel Milavsky 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4 despite being down 4-1 in the third set.

It marked Johnson's just second victory of the season. UCLA will next take on Arizona State in the Pacific 12 Conference on Friday, March 22.

University of Florida's woes continue with yet another loss

University of Florida's Jeremy Jin at the 2022 US Open.

The men's tennis team of University of Florida faltered yet again as they went down 5-2 against University of Alabama on Sunday, March 17. The Gators fell behind early on as they lost the doubles tie.

Aidan Kim gave the Gators some hope with a win over Alabama's Enzo Aguiard, and Jeremy Jin's victory added another point to their tally. But that was all they could manage as the Alabama team bounced back to win rest of the matches.

This marked Florida's fourth straight loss in the Southeastern Conference. They'll next take on University of Mississippi on Friday, March 22 in a bid to improve their standings.

NCAA Tennis Standings this week: Women's Division I

Rank Team Conference W-L Points WTN 1 Oklahoma State University Big 12 Conference 15-0 93.80 9.0 2 University of Michigan Big 10 Conference 12-3 81.09 9.2 3 Stanford Pacific 12 Conference 12-1 73.51 7.7 4 Pepperdine West Coast Conference 8-3 68.66 9.1 5 University of Virginia Atlantic Coast Conference 12-2 67.04 9.6 6 UNC Chapel Hill Atlantic Coast Conference 13-2 65.26 6.7 7 University of Texas at Austin Big 12 Conference 10-3 64.64 9.0 8 NC State Atlantic Coast Conference 13-3 60.77 9.5 9 Southern California Pacific 12 Conference 10-4 60.58 10.0 10 University of Georgia Southeastern Conference 9-3 60.55 9.2 11 Ohio State Big 10 Conference 7-5 52.61 10.2 12 University of California, Berkeley Pacific 12 Conference 7-2 51.17 9.9 13 Auburn Southeastern Conference 10-5 47.81 10.1 14 Texas A&M University Southeastern Conference 12-5 46.98 9.2 15 University of San Diego West Coast Conference 8-3 46.00 10.2 16 University of Florida Southeastern Conference 6-7 45.75 9.6 17 University of Alabama Southeastern Conference 13-1 41.92 11.3 18 UCLA Pacific 12 Conference 7-3 41.21 10.1 19 University of South Carolina, Columbia Southeastern Conference 9-4 39.17 10.8 20 Miami (Florida) Atlantic Coast Conference 4-3 38.20 10.4 21 University of Oklahoma Big 12 Conference 7-4 36.10 10.3 22 University of Tennessee, Knoxville Southeastern Conference 10-4 32.88 10.4 23 Georgia Tech Atlantic Coast Conference 8-6 31.30 11.9 24 Duke Atlantic Coast Conference 9-5 30.41 10.7 25 University of Wisconsin, Madison Big 10 Conference 10-2 29.48 11.5 26 Baylor University Big 12 Conference 11-5 26.94 12.8 27 Texas Tech Big 12 Conference 10-5 26.66 12.0 28 FIU Conference USA 8-2 23.61 12.6 29 University of Washington Pacific 12 Conference 10-6 23.41 12.8 30 Vanderbilt Southeastern Conference 6-4 23.30 10.3

NCAA Tennis Standing this week: Men's Division I

Rank Team Conference W-L Points WTN 1 Ohio State Big Ten Conference 16-1 89.53 3.3 2 TCU Big 12 Conference 11-1 75.88 3.4 3 University of Virginia Atlantic Coast Conference 12-4 67.93 3.8 4 Wake Forest Atlantic Coast Conference 14-4 66.69 3.9 5 University of Arizona Pacific 12 Conference 14-2 65.83 3.9 6 University of Kentucky Southeastern Conference 12-2 65.26 4.7 7 Columbia Ivy League 9-2 61.74 3.8 8 University of Tennessee, Knoxville Southeastern Conference 15-3 60.74 4.2 9 University of Austin at Texas Big 12 Conference 10-3 59.26 3.4 10 Harvard Ivy League 10-4 57.78 4.4 11 University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign Big Ten Conference 7-4 49.00 4.3 12 Texas A&M University Southeastern Conference 13-3 48.29 4.2 13 Florida State Atlantic Coast Conference 13-2 47.91 4.6 14 University of San Diego West Coast Conference 10-2 43.17 4.1 15 Mississippi State Southeastern Conference 10-4 42.73 4.4 16 University of South Carolina, Columbia Southeastern Conference 7-7 42.61 4.1 17 Duke Atlantic Coast Conference 11-7 42.60 4.8 18 NC State Atlantic Coast Conference 10-4 40.74 4.2 19 Baylor University Big 12 Conference 14-4 39.72 4.3 20 Memphis American Athletic Conference 10-3 38.10 5.3 21 University of Oklahoma Big 12 Conference 10-2 36.80 4.0 22 Arizona State Pacific 12 Conference 10-5 36.06 5.1 23 Michigan State Big Ten Conference 14-3 35.34 4.5 24 University of Alabama Southeastern Conference 11-7 35.05 5.3 25 University of Florida Southeastern Conference 6-6 33.33 4.9 26 Princeton Ivy League 15-4 32.71 5.5 27 UNC Chapel Hill Atlantic Coast Conference 9-4 30.17 4.3 28 Louisiana State University Southeastern Conference 11-4 29.78 5.3 29 UCLA Pacific 12 Conference 6-2 27.93 4.9 30 Stanford Pacific 12 Conference 8-4 26.09 3.5