NCAA Tennis Results of The Week: Oklahoma, Virginia & UCLA excel, Florida falters

By Rohit
Modified Mar 18, 2024 05:32 GMT
Govind Nanda (L) and Fangran Tian.
After another weekend of NCAA clashes, the women's tennis team of Oklahoma State University have maintained their perfect start to the season. Up against Baylor University on March 17, the Cowgirls blanked their opposition to improve their record to 17-0 this season.

They're now one win shy of equalling their prior best start of 18-0 which they achieved in 1981. University of Michigan follow Oklahoma in second place, with Stanford University occupying the third slot. The latter bested University of Arizona 7-0 over the past weekend.

On the men's side, Ohio State University continued to maintain their position atop the leaderboard. They faced archrivals University of Michigan on Sunday and blanked them 4-0 in a fruitful weekend.

TCU also scored a 4-0 clean sweep over Pepperdine on Sunday to trail Ohio State University in second place. Third-ranked University of Virginia bested Notre Dame 6-1 on home ground over the weekend.

University of Virginia have now won 47 consecutive conference matches with their previous defeat coming against Wake Forest in March 2019. They also haven't lost an outdoors match in three years since bowing out of the Round of 16 of the 2021 NCAA Championships.

UCLA edged past their counterparts from Harvard in a 4-3 thriller. Freshman Spencer Johnson turned out to be the man of the hour as he won the do-or-die decisive match against Daniel Milavsky 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4 despite being down 4-1 in the third set.

It marked Johnson's just second victory of the season. UCLA will next take on Arizona State in the Pacific 12 Conference on Friday, March 22.

University of Florida's woes continue with yet another loss

University of Florida&#039;s Jeremy Jin at the 2022 US Open.
The men's tennis team of University of Florida faltered yet again as they went down 5-2 against University of Alabama on Sunday, March 17. The Gators fell behind early on as they lost the doubles tie.

Aidan Kim gave the Gators some hope with a win over Alabama's Enzo Aguiard, and Jeremy Jin's victory added another point to their tally. But that was all they could manage as the Alabama team bounced back to win rest of the matches.

This marked Florida's fourth straight loss in the Southeastern Conference. They'll next take on University of Mississippi on Friday, March 22 in a bid to improve their standings.

NCAA Tennis Standings this week: Women's Division I

RankTeamConferenceW-LPointsWTN
1Oklahoma State UniversityBig 12 Conference15-093.809.0
2University of MichiganBig 10 Conference12-381.099.2
3StanfordPacific 12 Conference12-173.517.7
4PepperdineWest Coast Conference8-368.669.1
5University of VirginiaAtlantic Coast Conference12-267.049.6
6UNC Chapel HillAtlantic Coast Conference13-265.266.7
7University of Texas at AustinBig 12 Conference10-364.649.0
8NC StateAtlantic Coast Conference13-360.779.5
9Southern CaliforniaPacific 12 Conference10-460.5810.0
10University of GeorgiaSoutheastern Conference9-360.559.2
11Ohio StateBig 10 Conference7-552.6110.2
12University of California, BerkeleyPacific 12 Conference7-251.179.9
13AuburnSoutheastern Conference10-547.8110.1
14Texas A&M UniversitySoutheastern Conference12-546.989.2
15University of San DiegoWest Coast Conference8-346.0010.2
16University of FloridaSoutheastern Conference6-745.759.6
17University of AlabamaSoutheastern Conference13-141.9211.3
18UCLAPacific 12 Conference7-341.2110.1
19University of South Carolina, ColumbiaSoutheastern Conference9-439.1710.8
20Miami (Florida)Atlantic Coast Conference4-338.2010.4
21University of OklahomaBig 12 Conference7-436.1010.3
22University of Tennessee, KnoxvilleSoutheastern Conference10-432.8810.4
23Georgia TechAtlantic Coast Conference8-631.3011.9
24DukeAtlantic Coast Conference9-530.4110.7
25University of Wisconsin, MadisonBig 10 Conference10-229.4811.5
26Baylor UniversityBig 12 Conference11-526.9412.8
27Texas TechBig 12 Conference10-526.6612.0
28FIUConference USA8-223.6112.6
29University of Washington Pacific 12 Conference10-623.4112.8
30Vanderbilt Southeastern Conference6-423.3010.3

NCAA Tennis Standing this week: Men's Division I

RankTeamConferenceW-LPointsWTN
1Ohio StateBig Ten Conference16-189.533.3
2TCUBig 12 Conference11-175.883.4
3University of VirginiaAtlantic Coast Conference12-467.933.8
4Wake ForestAtlantic Coast Conference14-466.693.9
5University of ArizonaPacific 12 Conference14-265.833.9
6University of KentuckySoutheastern Conference12-265.264.7
7ColumbiaIvy League9-261.743.8
8University of Tennessee, KnoxvilleSoutheastern Conference15-360.744.2
9University of Austin at TexasBig 12 Conference10-359.263.4
10HarvardIvy League10-457.784.4
11University of Illinois at Urbana-ChampaignBig Ten Conference7-449.004.3
12Texas A&M UniversitySoutheastern Conference13-348.294.2
13Florida StateAtlantic Coast Conference13-247.914.6
14University of San DiegoWest Coast Conference10-243.174.1
15Mississippi StateSoutheastern Conference10-442.734.4
16University of South Carolina, ColumbiaSoutheastern Conference7-742.614.1
17DukeAtlantic Coast Conference11-742.604.8
18NC StateAtlantic Coast Conference10-440.744.2
19Baylor UniversityBig 12 Conference14-439.724.3
20MemphisAmerican Athletic Conference10-338.105.3
21University of OklahomaBig 12 Conference10-236.804.0
22Arizona StatePacific 12 Conference10-536.065.1
23Michigan StateBig Ten Conference14-335.344.5
24University of AlabamaSoutheastern Conference11-735.055.3
25University of FloridaSoutheastern Conference6-633.334.9
26PrincetonIvy League15-432.715.5
27UNC Chapel HillAtlantic Coast Conference9-430.174.3
28Louisiana State University Southeastern Conference11-429.785.3
29UCLA Pacific 12 Conference6-227.934.9
30Stanford Pacific 12 Conference8-426.093.5