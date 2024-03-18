NCAA Tennis Results of The Week: Oklahoma, Virginia & UCLA excel, Florida falters
After another weekend of NCAA clashes, the women's tennis team of Oklahoma State University have maintained their perfect start to the season. Up against Baylor University on March 17, the Cowgirls blanked their opposition to improve their record to 17-0 this season.
They're now one win shy of equalling their prior best start of 18-0 which they achieved in 1981. University of Michigan follow Oklahoma in second place, with Stanford University occupying the third slot. The latter bested University of Arizona 7-0 over the past weekend.
On the men's side, Ohio State University continued to maintain their position atop the leaderboard. They faced archrivals University of Michigan on Sunday and blanked them 4-0 in a fruitful weekend.
TCU also scored a 4-0 clean sweep over Pepperdine on Sunday to trail Ohio State University in second place. Third-ranked University of Virginia bested Notre Dame 6-1 on home ground over the weekend.
University of Virginia have now won 47 consecutive conference matches with their previous defeat coming against Wake Forest in March 2019. They also haven't lost an outdoors match in three years since bowing out of the Round of 16 of the 2021 NCAA Championships.
UCLA edged past their counterparts from Harvard in a 4-3 thriller. Freshman Spencer Johnson turned out to be the man of the hour as he won the do-or-die decisive match against Daniel Milavsky 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4 despite being down 4-1 in the third set.
It marked Johnson's just second victory of the season. UCLA will next take on Arizona State in the Pacific 12 Conference on Friday, March 22.
University of Florida's woes continue with yet another loss
The men's tennis team of University of Florida faltered yet again as they went down 5-2 against University of Alabama on Sunday, March 17. The Gators fell behind early on as they lost the doubles tie.
Aidan Kim gave the Gators some hope with a win over Alabama's Enzo Aguiard, and Jeremy Jin's victory added another point to their tally. But that was all they could manage as the Alabama team bounced back to win rest of the matches.
This marked Florida's fourth straight loss in the Southeastern Conference. They'll next take on University of Mississippi on Friday, March 22 in a bid to improve their standings.
NCAA Tennis Standings this week: Women's Division I