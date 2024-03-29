NCAA Tennis: University of Denver remain only unbeaten team in ITA Division 1 following Delaware's recent loss against UNCW

The University of Denver remain the only unbeaten team at the NCAA Tennis Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Division 1 after Delaware suffered their season's first defeat against the University of North Carolina Wilmington.

Delaware squared off against No. 71 UNCW on Wednesday, March 27. The 'Blue Hens' suffered losses in all their singles matches as they fell 1-4 against the 'Seahawks.'

With Wednesday's result, Delaware's win-loss record is 13-1 for the season while UNCW improved theirs to 9-5.

Meanwhile, Denver extended their undefeated run to 15-0 with a 6-1 win over Nevada on Tuesday. Graduate Anish Sriniketh and sophomore Raffaello Papajcik paired up to register a 6-2 win and earned the 'Pioneers' an early doubles point.

DU went on to win their first four singles matches to go 5-0 up on the night. The final two matches went into 10-point tie-breaks, with both teams sharing the spoils.

Reflecting on the result, the Pioneers' head coach Drew Eberly credited his players for closing out the match well after taking the early lead.

"I thought we did a good job in doubles starting out. We got up early on all three courts. Court 3 played really well throughout; but we had a little bit of a mental let up on 1 and 2, but the guys did a good job of closing it out," Drew Eberly said as per Denverpioneers.com.

Eberly also praised the opponents for putting on a good fight:

"Credit to Nevada, I thought they played really well. They've got really strong players, and they took it to us."

As of March 26, DU is ranked 43 in the NCAA Tennis Division 1 while Delaware sits in the No. 48 position.

NCAA Tennis: University of Denver to face Oregon in their final non-conference clash

NCAA Tennis: Uni. of Denver player Charlie Miller in action

The NCAA Tennis ITA Division 1 will see the University of Denver take on No. 62 Oregon in the final match of their non-conference schedule. The teams will square off at the Denver Tennis Park on Friday, March 29.

Speaking ahead of the clash, coach Drew Eberly expressed hopes for a huge fan turnout as he expects to exploit the home advantage to prevail over Oregon.

"We've got a big one against a Pac-12 powerhouse in Oregon here on Friday at 1:30, so hopefully we can get all of the fans out and get a home-court advantage for the match," Eberly said.

Oregon comes on the back of a 0-4 loss against the University of Texas, San Antonio. They are currently 11-8 for the season, with a win percentage of 58.