NCAA Tennis: University of South Florida’s 5-star recruit Sam Frizelle reportedly looking to enter transfer portal

University of Florida's tennis player Sam Frizelle is reportedly planning to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal when the window opens on May 6.

Frizelle, a 5-star recruit, has played three matches in doubles, winning one and losing two this year. He along with his partner Ben Hudson defeated Inaki Braun Simo and Matthew Hewitt of Florida Southern College. He was also nursing a hand injury this season.

According to College Tennis Nation on X (formerly Twitter), Frizelle plans to enter the Transfer Portal and is reportedly looking for a move away from the University of South Florida.

Expand Tweet

The University of South Florida, ranked 69, lost a closely fought tie against 41st-ranked Virginia Commonwealth University 4-3 on March 31.

The doubles teams of Alvin Tudorica / Erik Grevelius and Elijah Cham /Tom Pavlekovich-Smith won their matches to give USF a 1-0 lead.

Alvin Tudorica lost his singles match against Mathis Bondaz 6-2, 6-1. Then Elijah Cham won his match against Romain Gales in a three-setter encounter 6-3, 3-6, 6-3. Augustin Cuellar also won his match against German Samofalov 7-5, 6-4, and gave a 3-1 lead to USF.

Hamza El Amine of VCU then defeated Bruno Oliveira 7-5, 7-6(1) to keep the tie alive. Tom Pisane was defeated by Oscar Pinto Sansano 7-6(4), 2-6, 0-6 to level the tie. Matisse Bobichon won VCU the tie with a hard-fought 7-6(1), 5-7, 6-4 victory over Erik Grevelius.

USF will next face Wichita State University on April 5, Friday.

Expand Tweet

Former NCAA collegiate tennis player Danielle Collins lifts 2024 Miami Open title

Danielle Collins at the 2024 Miami Open

Danielle Collins, a former two-time NCAA singles champion, lifted her first WTA 1000 title in front of her home crowd at the 2024 Miami Open. Collins, a Florida native, became the lowest-ranked tennis player to win the Miami Open title as she was ranked 53 at the start of the tournament. She is ranked World No. 22 following her title win.

Collins defeated Bernarda Pera 3-6, 6-1, 6-1 in the first round. The American next defeated Anastasia Potapova 6-2, 6-2 in the second round. In the third round, Collins brushed aside Elina Avanesyan 6-1, 6-2.

The American comfortably defeated Sorana Cirstea 6-3, 6-2 in the fourth round. In the quarterfinals, she played exemplary tennis to win against No. 23 seed Caroline Garcia 6-3, 6-2. In the semifinals, Collins eased past Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-3, 6-2.

In the final, Collins defeated the No. 4 seed Elena Rybakina 7-5, 6-3 to lift the biggest title of her career to date.