"Needs to be investigated, clearly some suspicious activities going on" - Tennis fans react to bizarre Hugo Gaston retirement when facing match point

The tennis world crashed down on French player Hugo Gaston after he retired three match points down against Marco Trungelliti.

Gaston took on Trungelliti in the first round of the 2023 Verona Challenger. He took the first set, but the Argentine made a convincing comeback.

At 3-6, 6-2, 5-2, Trungelliti was about to break his opponent's serve once again, as he was 0:40 up in the game, which meant he had three consecutive match points.

Gaston decided to retire from the match at that moment, even though he was perfectly capable of playing at least another point.

The 22-year-old's decision didn't sit well with the fans of the sport, who immediately started accusing him of betting manipulation.

"Needs to be investigated and wiretap his phone, clearly some suspicious activities going on here," one tennis fan commented.

"He definitely hoping his bet voids," another one wrote on Twitter, suggesting Gaston had bet on himself to win the match and didn't want to lose the money.

Even Stan Wawrinka, a three-time Grand Slam winner, had something to say on Twitter about the incident.

"Wow," Wawrinka kept it simple.

Hugo Gaston's retirement is his second controversy of 2023

Hugo Gaston at Wimbledon 2022

Hugo Gaston's retirement in Verona against Mario Trungelliti is not the first controversy for the Frenchman in the recent past. He was also the recipient of a hefty fine by the ATP earlier in the year.

During a match against Borna Coric at the Madrid Masters, he deliberately dropped a ball out of his pocket when his opponent had a smash. He did so hoping that a let would be played and the point would be replayed.

ATP initially issued a fine of €144,000 to him, but after an appeal, it was reduced to €72,000.

"Per ATP Rules in effect from 2023, fines related to unsportsmanlike conduct increase by 100 percent with each consecutive violation in the same season. This was Gaston’s fourth violation for unsportsmanlike conduct in the 2023 season," the ATP said at the time.

"Following an appeal, the fine is reduced to €72,000 subject to certain conditions, including no further such violations incurred by Gaston over a 12-month probationary period," the organization added.

The incidents didn't stop Gaston from winning a Challenger title in Trieste on Sunday, when he defeated Francesco Passaro in three sets, 6-3, 5-7, 6-2. With the title, the 22-year-old returned to the top 100 in the ATP rankings, currently sitting in the 92nd position.