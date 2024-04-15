Martina Navratilova slammed former President Donald Trump over some of his old remarks where the former POTUS was threatening the former president of Iran Hassan Rouhani.

Navratilova has never shied away from expressing her opinions on various subjects, including controversial topics.

She recently condemned former President Trump over his old remarks in which he was threatening the former president of Iran Rouhani. An American political author alleged that the former POTUS Trump violated the Logan Act as he tried to supersede the authority of sitting president Joe Biden by issuing a threat to Iran.

Read the thread on X (formerly Twitter) here. Navratilova did not hold back and replied:

"He really needs to STFU"

Expand Tweet

Recently, the 18-time Grand Slam champion expressed astonishment over the subject matter of the bills that were due to be presented in the House by the Republicans. Some bills that were due to be tabled were the Hands Off Our Home Appliances Act, the Liberty in Laundry Act, and the Affordable Air Conditioning Act.

Navratilova was surprised and wondered whether this was an April Fool's joke.

"This is a joke, right? Like an April fools type of thing???" Martina Navratilova replied.

Expand Tweet

Martina Navratilova: "10% of Biden’s brain beats 100% of the orange guy"

Martina Navratilova at WTA's "Her Health Advantage" Event presented by Hologic

Martina Navratilova recently rebuffed former President Donald Trump while comparing him to the incumbent President Joe Biden.

In February, the former World No. 1 replied to a tweet by Kurt Eichenwald, a journalist and author, who criticized Donald Trump's foreign policy approach regarding NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) and Russia.

Kurt Eichenwald wrote:

"Today is the most incomprehensible day for the news media in history. The GOP's likely nominee for president invites Russia to invade our NATO allies and "do whatever they want" and not only is it not the lead story everywhere but it's largely ignored."

Navratilova reshared the tweet while replying that the media was more focused on President Biden's mental acuity rather than ex-President Trump's intentions.

"Crazy. trump wants to blow up our world as we know it but it’s all about Biden’s mental acuity…" Navratilova replied.

Expand Tweet

She also compared President Biden's intelligence with former President Trump's intelligence.

"10% of Biden’s brain beats 100% of the orange guy. It’s that simple. Not to mention qualities like empathy and anything that has to do with positive feelings. Anger doesn’t count," she wrote.

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback