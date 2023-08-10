"Never seen anything like that before", "Undoubtedly fixed" - Tennis fans in disbelief after doubles team loses 11 points in a row on match point

Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha and Adam Taylor managed to pull one of the biggest comebacks in tennis history at the 2023 Cordenons Challenger, with fans calling the match's integrity into question.
Poonacha and Taylor defeated Roman Andres Burruchaga and Hernan Casanova in the first round of the tournament, 2-6, 7-6(6), 11-9, with the most incredible comeback happening in the third set super-tiebreak.
The Argentinians (Burruchaga/Casanova) were leading 9-0, thus having nine consecutive match points, but the Indian-Australian pair (Poonacha/Taylor) managed to win 11 points in a row and go through to the second round of the Cordenons Challenger.
Tennis fans had to check what happened in those 11 points because at first, it seemed that it might have been a scoring bug rather than an actual comeback of those margins.
Some were skeptical of the comeback, accusing the players of match-fixing.
"This is one of those cases where the story (coming back from 9-0 down in a super-tiebreaker) is a lot more awesome UNTIL you see the video," wrote one tennis fan on Twitter.
"Undoubtedly fixed. Lost 11 points in a row with some of the worst tennis I have ever seen at any level," the fan added.
Most of the fans were in utter disbelief.
"I've never seen anything like that before," one fan wrote.
There were others, though, who didn't believe the match was fixed, mostly because just one unintentional error from Poonacha or Taylor could've won the match for their opponents.
"If they intended to fix a match, why would they wait until they're leading 9-0? Don't you realize that any mistake by their opponents could ruin it? This is NOT a fix. These things happen," one fan stated.
Here are some more reactions:
US Open Tennis increases spending to 65 million dollars
US Open 2023 will increase its spending for the newest edition of the tournament to 65 million dollars, an increase of 8% from last year's $60 million.
One of the main features of this year’s US Open is the significant increase in prize money for the winners. The men's and women's champions will earn 3 million dollars, which is a 15% expansion from 2022. The 2023 US Open will be the 50th edition of the tournament in which the prize money will be equal.
The last Grand Slam of the season will also award the most prize money for first round exits, as every player that leaves the tournament early will receive $81,500. At the Australian Open, the sum was $69,510, at the French Open it was $75,589, and at Wimbledon, it was $70,100.
Tennis journalist Christopher Clarey, who compared the prize money at the Majors, said that it was good for the sport that the awards were increasing.
"It’s not more money for losers but fair reward for those good enough to get into a major," Clarey stated on Twitter.