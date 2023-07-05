Mats Wilander compared Carlos Alcaraz’s popularity to that of Roger Federer after the Spaniard’s opening-round victory at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

Carlos Alcaraz took on French veteran Jeremy Chardy in the first round of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships on Tuesday, July 4. The World No. 1 dished out 38 winners, 10 aces, and won 78 percent of his net points to score a convincing 6-0, 6-2, 7-5 win in front of a packed crowd on Court 1.

Following the match, former World No. 1 Mats Wilander highlighted the Wimbledon crowd’s cheerful response to Alcaraz's dynamic style of play. The Swede opined that no other player has engaged the crowd in such a manner, with the occasional exception of eight-time champion Roger Federer.

“I have never seen a tennis player that gets the reaction from a crowd during a point as much as Carlos Alcaraz. Of course, Roger Federer at times when he comes up with tweeners or whatever,” he said, as per Eurosport.

Mats Wilander praised the 20-year-old’s impressive display of tennis and his cheerful on-court personality.

“But you get so engaged with Alcaraz when you are watching him and he plays so many unbelievable points that you don’t see other players play,” he added. “Then you add the speed, he can defend and hit the ball harder than anyone.”

The seven-time Grand Slam champion went on to laud Carlos Alcaraz for his contribution to the sport thus far.

“He plays smart, he smiles during matches. I love him, he’s so important for our sport,” he said.

"I want Roger Federer to watch one of my matches" – Carlos Alcaraz after Wimbledon 1R win

The 20-time Slam champion at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships

Although Carlos Alcaraz was greeted by a packed crowd on Court 1 on Tuesday, the Spaniard couldn’t help but point out one notable absentee in the stadium – Roger Federer.

Wimbledon’s most successful men’s tennis player Roger Federer attended the Championships on Tuesday but treated himself to defending champion Elena Rybakina and two-time champion Andy Murray’s opening round matches on the Centre Court instead of World No. 1 Alcaraz's.

After his win, the young Spaniard jokingly confessed to feeling jealous about Federer snubbing him.

"After the match I was with the phone checking everything I have, all the stories, all the posts. I saw that Roger Federer was here. I was a little bit jealous," he said with a smile in his post-match press conference.

Alcaraz, who previously revealed that the Swiss Maestro was one of his idols growing up, never faced him on the tour. The Spaniard expressed that he wishes to meet the legend and have him in the stands during his matches.

"Honestly, I want Roger Federer to watch one of my matches obviously. I wish to talk a little bit with him. For me would be amazing. I hope to see him around more than once," he said.

Carlos Alcaraz is through to the second round of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships. The 20-year-old is awaiting yet another Frenchman – the winner between Arthur Rinderknech and Alexandre Muller – for a spot in the third round.

