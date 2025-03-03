Nick Kyrgios drops 2-word reaction to $440M Adam Sandler ditching his tuxedo for sweatshirt in viral Oscars 2025 moment

Nick Kyrgios recently gave his thoughts on Hollywood actor Adam Sandler's casual outfit at the 97th Academy Awards on Sunday (March 2). The Aussie, who is himself known for his carefree approach towards tennis, was greatly amused by Sandler's appearance at this year's Oscars.

Ad

Adam Sandler is an actor who has made his niche in comedy movies. The 58-year-old is known for his roles in Punch-Drunk Love, Happy Gilmore, Just Go With It, and Uncut Gems, among other big films. Although the $440 million-worth American (via Celebrity Net Worth) wasn't nominated for Best Actor at the 97th Academy Awards, he made sure to steal the spotlight with his outfit.

Sandler was among the A-lister audience wearing a light blue comfy sweatshirt, which he paired with blue basketball shorts. The two-time Golden Globes nominee choosing to stray from the conventional tuxedo left Nick Kyrgios overjoyed, going by the latter's reaction on Instagram.

Ad

Trending

Kyrgios heaped praise on Sandler's attitude as he wrote in the caption of his Instagram stories:

"F***ing goals"

Via Nick Kyrgios' Instagram stories

For what it's worth, Kyrgios wasn't the only tennis pro that was impressed by Adam Sandler's sweatshirt and shorts combo. World No. 77 Eva Lys, who is competing in the women's singles qualifying at this week's BNP Paribas Open, also reposted the Hollywood star's outfit on her X (formerly Twitter) handle.

Ad

Via Eva Lys' X account

Sandler, meanwhile, was probed by host Conan O'Brien on the choice of his clothes. In trademark fashion, the 58-year-old actor hilariously pretended as if he was offended at the jokes on his outfit before leaving the ceremony with an open invitation to the crowd for a "5-on-5 basketball game".

Ad

Nick Kyrgios to take Protected Ranking entry into Indian Wells Masters 2025

Nick Kyrgios last played at Indian Wells Masters three years ago. | Image Source: Getty

Nick Kyrgios is set to make his ATP Masters 1000-level return at the Indian Wells Masters later this week. Although the Aussie is currently ranked outside the men's top 1000 due to his absence from the pro tour in 2023-24, he is eligible for a Protected Ranking [PR] entry in the men's singles draw.

Ad

Kyrgios has made five appearances in men's singles at the 1000-level event in his career (2015-17, 2019, 2022). The former World No. 13 reached the quarterfinals in Indian Wells in 2017 and 2022, losing to Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, respectively.

The 29-year-old will be eager to pick up his first singles win of 2025 in the Californian desert. He exited in the first round of the Brisbane International to fast-rising Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard before being upset by Great Britain's Jacob Fearnley in his first-round match at the Australian Open.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback