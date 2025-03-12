Nick Kyrgios drops 3-word reaction to Ben Shelton's 'ATP Trade deadline' ft. Frances Tiafoe, Taylor Fritz

Nick Kyrgios reacted to Ben Shelton's ATP trade deadline game. One of the deals also featured Kyrgios and his best friend Thanasi Kokkinakis. Some of the trade also featured the American's compatriots, Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe.

Shelton was featured in an interesting segment with the Broadcast Boy Show, where the American engaged in a Deal or No Deal-esque game of tennis players called the ATP Trade deadline. The final trade question involved him receiving the duo of Kyrgios and his friend Thanasi Kokkinakis in exchange for Alexander Bublik and Corentin Moutet.

"A trade of the bad boys. Kyrgios and Kokkinakis for Bublik and Moutet."

Without much consideration, the 22-year-old picked the Aussie duo, highlighting their accomplishments in doubles and the scintillating chemistry. Kyrgios and Kokkinakis became their nation's heroes when they won the 2022 Australian Open together.

"I'm taking Kyrgios-Kokkinakis for sure. Slam title. So there's already the chemistry. I get the two of them. They're in the starting five. They're working well together. And I think they're also both a little bit more outrageous. So with the wild boys, we might go all the way."

Nick Kyrgios reshared the post on his Instagram story and wrote.

"I rate this."

Via Nick Krurgios' Instagram story.

The video also featured some other really tough questions, which made Ben Shelton ponder for a while. The first one was receiving Carlos Alcaraz + $3 million in exchange for Jannik Sinner, which the American gladly took. The next deal, which was receiving Taylor Fritz in exchange for Frances Tiafoe, Sebastian Korda, and one lesson from tennis coach Patrick Mouratoglou, was turned down.

The third hilariously included the exchange of Shelton himself in exchange for Lorenzo Musetti, Fabio Fognini, and $1 million, which the American amusingly turned down. The final deal had him receiving Alexander Zverev in exchange for Daniil Medvedev, Holger Rune, and a pack of cigarettes, which Shelton also turned down.

Shelton is currently lighting things up at the Indian Wells Masters, while Kyrgios had to suffer a disappointing exit.

Ben Shelton set to face compatriot in fourth round of the Indian Wells Masters, Nick Kyrgios' run hampered by injury

Ben Shelton - Source: Getty

Ben Shelton entered the 2025 Indian Wells Masters as the 11th seed due to which he received a bye in the opening round. He then kicked off his tournament with a routine win against Mariano Navone following which he scored a statement 6-3, 7-5 win against 22nd seed Karen Khachanov. He is slated to play his compatriot Brandon Nakashima next, a rivalry Shelton leads 3-0.

On the other hand, Nick Kyrgios' comeback to tennis hasn't been going according to his plans. After opening-round exits at Brisbane International and the Australian Open, the Aussie suffered a major setback due to his wrist injury, which forced him to withdraw from his opening-round match in Indian Wells. However, the Aussie later shared glimpses from his return to training.

