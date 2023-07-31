Nick Kyrgios’ girlfriend Costeen Hatzi picks her favorite among his stylish tennis looks over the last decade

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios posted a series of pictures on Sunday, July 30, showcasing his various tennis outfits over the last decade.

Kyrgios then asked his fans to pick their favorite outfit from the pictures, which included colorful ones from various tournaments. However, his girlfriend Costeen Hatzi had a simple and sweet answer to the question.

Kyrgios and Hatzi have been dating since December 2021. The couple has been inseparable ever since, and Hatzi often accompanies Kyrgios to his tournaments around the world. She also frequently appears on his Instagram posts, where they share their love and support for each other.

The 28-year-old shared the photos of his tennis outfits on Sunday, July 30, on his Instagram account.

“dope fits over the last decade…… which ones your favorite…. 👑,” Kyrios wrote on Instagram.

The post received many comments from his fans. However, the most heartwarming response came from his girlfriend Costeen Hatzi, who simply wrote “All” with a string of sparkling emojis.

Costeen Hatzi's comment on Instagram

Kyrgios recently said that the most cherished quality in his girlfriend, Hatzi, is her constant and unwavering support.

The Aussie star engaged with his fans through a Q&A session on his Instagram story, where he took the time to respond to various inquiries. During this session, one of his followers asked him which aspect of his girlfriend Hatzi's personality is his favorite. He answered:

"She [Costeen Hatzi] is always present, and supports me no matter the situation."

Nick Kyrgios' Instagram story

"I don’t take myself too seriously" - Nick Kyrgios

Nick Kyrgios at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships

The Australian tennis pro has been mostly absent from the 2023 season due to a series of injury setbacks. After a successful 2022 season with a Wimbledon final appearance and the Australian Open men's doubles title, Kyrgios had hoped for a similar level of achievement this year.

Unfortunately, he had to deal with various injuries right from the start. Kyrgios had to withdraw from the Australian Open due to a knee injury, which later required surgery. After a five-month recovery period, he made his return to the tour in June.

However, throughout the year, he has participated in only one official match, resulting in a loss to Yibing Wu at the BOSS Open in Stuttgart. Following this defeat, Kyrgios also had to pull out of Wimbledon, citing a wrist injury.

When reflecting on different events in his life, Nick Kyrgios revealed that he doesn't take himself too seriously and acknowledged that he has become a better individual.

"I don’t see myself as being someone who’s really famous. I don’t take myself too seriously. So I can sometimes forget who I am. I learned from all those things, and I think I’m a better person today because of what I learned," he told Men's Health.