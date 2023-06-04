Nick Kyrgios recently shared his feelings on the hard work he’s putting in to get back into shape after a long injury hiatus. The Australian is gearing up to return to the ATP Tour after a prolonged knee injury that caused him to withdraw from the 2023 Australian Open.

Nick Kyrgios had one of the best seasons of his career in 2022, which saw him lift the Australian Open men’s doubles title with compatriot Thanassi Kokkinakis. He also reached his first Grand Slam singles final at Wimbledon.

The Australian then reached the quarterfinals at the US Open, his best result at the event. At the Washington Open, Kyrgios lifted both singles and doubles trophies, becoming the first player ever to do so in the same year.

However, the Australian has been sidelined since January this year due to a small tear in his lateral meniscus. The 28-year-old underwent arthroscopic surgery to remove a paralabral cyst growing on his meniscus.

On Sunday, June 4, he took to his Instagram stories to share a video of himself hard at training to get back into shape. Kyrgios captioned the story stating it has been a “f**king grind” to get back after having one of the best seasons for any tennis player last year.

While the 28-year-old admitted that he still does not feel like himself, he declared that he is trying his best to make a successful comeback.

“Not gonna lie… this has been a F**KING GRIND. To get back after one of the best seasons of ANY tennis player last year. I don’t feel like myself, but I’m still trying…” he wrote.

The clip shows the 28-year-old training hard in the gym and receiving some physio adjustments as well. However, the 2022 Wimbledon finalist is yet to announce his exact date of return to the ATP Tour.

Nick Kyrgios’ girlfriend Costeen Hatzi hints at grass court comeback

Meanwhile, Nick Kyrgios’ girlfriend, Costeen Hatzi, recently hinted that the Australian tennis star is ready to return to the ATP Tour after a long hiatus. Hatzi posted a clip of an empty apartment to her Instagram story, stating she was not ready to leave home for 4-5 months.

“I’m not ready to leave our home for 4-5 months,” she wrote.

Kyrgios consoled her by commenting that they have each other and joked that traveling the world was not a bad problem.

"It’s okay, b, we have each other. Also, flying around the world traveling isn’t a bad problem hahaha,” he wrote as he reposted her IG story.

A major knee injury that required an arthroscopic surgery forced the 2022 Australian Open men’s doubles champion to withdraw from this year’s tournament and has kept him out of action since.

Last month, Kyrgios cut his foot during a break-in at his residence in Canberra. This caused the Australian to withdraw from the ongoing French Open. The 28-year-old has not played a single competitive match in 2023 yet.

Though his return has not been officially announced, Kyrgios has confirmed his participation in the 2023 Laver Cup to be held in September.

