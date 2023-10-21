Jimmy Connors recently suggested that Nick Kyrgios could learn a thing or two from Novak Djokovic in order to become a better tennis player.

Kyrgios has lately been away from tennis owing to injury woes. His last competitive match on the tour resulted in a straight-set defeat to Wu Yibing at the Stuttgart Open in June this year.

The Australian broke out on the tennis stage as a teenager with a triumph over Rafael Nadal at a tournament as big as Wimbledon in 2014. He even won his first battles against Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic but failed to make as much of an impact on the court as one would have expected.

Jimmy Connors has pointed out that the Australian lacks concentration to become as successful as Djokovic.

"If you’re gonna be the best, you see Novak Djokovic, nothing gets in his way. He doesn’t wanna play basketball, he concentrates and focuses really just on his tennis and winning. Nick lets his mind wander to other things too," Connors said during an episode of the Advantage Connors podcast.

Connors added that although there are no textbook guidelines for players to follow in order to become successful, someone like Kyrgios needs to channel his strength.

"And if you’re gonna be the best, I would think there are some guys that are different. Maybe Kyrgios is one of those guys but putting all your energies into being the best is important," the 71-year-old said.

Without intending to criticize Kyrgios, Connors further wondered if the 28-year-old felt a sense of fulfillment with all that he had achieved thus far.

"Maybe he’s satisfied with success and what he’s done in his abilities and everything that he has going for him right now. I’m not criticizing, I’m just carrying on the conversation about what his abilities are and where he thinks he should be and could be," Connors concluded.

Nick Kyrgios leads the head-to-head count against Novak Djokovic 2-1

2023 Australian Open: Previews

Nick Kyrgios and Novak Djokovic have battled it out against each other on a tennis court three times so far. Notably, Kyrgios enjoys a better record against the 24-time Grand Slam champion with a 2-1 lead in the head-to-head count.

The duo came face-to-face twice in 2017. They first met in the Mexican Open quarterfinals and soon after, locked horns at the Indian Wells Open. Kyrgios secured both matches with straight-set victories.

The Serb, however, hit back when it mattered the most. He downed Kyrgios in the final of the Wimbledon Championships last year. After losing the opening set, the 36-year-old raced to the finish line for a seventh grasscourt Major.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis