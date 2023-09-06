Nick Kyrgios predicts the winner of Novak Djokovic-Ben Shelton semifinal match at US Open 2023

Nick Kyrgios has predicted the winner of the upcoming match between Novak Djokovic and Ben Shelton at the 2023 US Open.

Djokovic and Shelton have made it to the New York Slam semifinals, where they will face each other for a spot in the title match. The Serbian is vying for a record-extending 24th Major crown and has advanced to his 47th Grand Slam semifinal. Meanwhile, the American youngster has advanced to the first Slam semifinal of his nascent career.

The Serbian faced home favorite Taylor Fritz in the quarterfinals, whom he defeated in straight sets, 6-1, 6-4, 6-4. Meanwhile, Shelton emerged victorious in an all-American showdown against Frances Tiafoe. The highly anticipated match lived up to expectations with a final scoreline of 6-2, 3-6, 7-6(7), 6-2.

Kyrgios took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his prediction for the match between Djokovic and Shelton, which will take place on Friday (September 9). The Australian believes that the 36-year-old veteran will emerge victorious.

"In my professional opinion. Novak," Kyrgios wrote.

Expand Tweet

"A very solid performance and I'm really pleased with the way I played" - Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic pictured at the 2023 US Open.

At a press conference following his victory over Taylor Fritz, Novak Djokovic stated that the match against Taylor Fritz was great despite the fact that they both struggled with the humid conditions in New York. The pair had to reach for the towel more or less after every point.

"I think it was a great match again. We both struggled I think physically a lot, especially in the first set, set and a half. Very humid conditions. Just sweating a lot, you know, reaching the towel basically more or less after every point," he said.

Djokovic opined that in crucial moments of the game, he was able to remain calm and force his opponent to run for the ball, which proved beneficial. He also expressed satisfaction with how he performed overall.

"But in the crucial moments I guess I managed to just stay tough and find the right shots, make him play always an extra shot. Make him run. I know that on the move he's not really the most comfortable," he said.

"I think I have done well, except a few games here and there where I struggled. But, you know, a very solid performance and I'm really pleased with the way I played," he added.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis