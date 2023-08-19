Nick Kyrgios reacts to Novak Djokovic having unbelievable 198-0 record against top ATP stars, including Casper Ruud, Denis Shapovalov & Taylor Fritz

A stat concerning Novak Djokovic's unbeaten record against a slew of players recently surfaced on social media, to which Nick Kyrgios had a rather interesting response.

The statistic was originally posted by a journalist named Vansh, who wanted to document Djokovic's 198-0 record against 26 active and retired ATP players. He only included players who have faced the World No. 1 at least five times in their career.

Kyrgios, who has become notorious for taking digs at his peers, appeared to be baffled by the stat. Although it's unclear whether he was being earnest or sarcastic in his reaction.

The list of players in the post by the American journalist included both current and former top 10 players like Casper Ruud (5-0), Taylor Fritz (7-0), Denis Shapovalov (8-0), Gael Monfils (19-0), Milos Raonic (12-0), among some other prolific names.

For what it's worth, Kyrgios may also have posted his emotive reply in an attempt to remind the tennis community that unlike the aforementioned players, he has defeated Novak Djokovic in a competitive match.

In fact, the Aussie leads the 23-time Major winner by a margin of 2-1 in their head-to-head meetings on the ATP tour.

Nick Kyrgios remains one of the few active players to have a positive head-to-head record against Novak Djokovic

Jiri Vesely is the only active ATP player apart from Nick Kyrgios who leads Novak Djokovic in their head-to-head meetings

Nick Kyrgios belongs to an exclusive club of active ATP players with a positive head-to-head record against Novak Djokovic. The former World No. 13 earned his two wins over Djokovic in 2017, when the Serb was admittedly suffering from a chronic elbow injury.

The 36-year-old finally earned his first victory over the Aussie at last year's Wimbledon final in four sets.

Apart from Kyrgios, Denmark's Holger Rune, Czech Republic's Jiri Vesely, Great Britain's Dan Evans, and Japan's Taro Daniel also have a positive head-to-head record against Novak Djokovic. It should be noted, however, that Rune, Kyrgios, and Vesely are the only active players with multiple wins over the 23-time Major winner.

Rune lost to Djokovic in their first encounter at the 2021 US Open in four sets. The Dane was just starting out on the ATP tour back then, though. Since cracking the top echelons of the men's sport, he has defeated Djokovic twice in less than a year (2022 Paris Masters and 2023 Italian Open).

Vesely defeated Djokovic for the first time at the 2016 Rolex Masters in three tough sets. He then replicated that win last year, dominating the Serb completely to register a straight-sets victory at the Dubai Open.

The World No. 28 Dan Evans, meanwhile, had defeated a subpar Djokovic at the 2021 Monte Carlo Masters, and Taro Daniel had shocked the Serb in the first round of the 2018 Indian Wells Masters.

