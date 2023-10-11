Nicolas Jarry rang in his 28th birthday in style as he triumphed in his 2023 Shanghai Masters match against Diego Shwartzman. The cherry on top was the presence of his 18-month-old son Juan, who rushed towards him on court soon after the win.

Tournament 22nd seed Nicolas Jarry got the better of fellow South American Diego Schwartzman in the fourth round of the Shanghai Masters on Wednesday, October 11. Schwartzman, who was granted a wildcard entry to the Shanghai Masters, was on a roll, having dismissed two seeded players - World No. 30 Jiri Lehecka and World No. 8 Taylor Fritz en route to the Round of 16. The Argentine gave Nicolas Jarry a run for his money as well, pushing the Chilean to three sets.

Jarry eventually crossed the finish line with a score of 6-3, 5-7, 6-3 after two hours and 24 minutes of play.

The 28-year-old, who became a father for the second time in August this year, had the company of his wife Laura Urrutia and his two sons – 18-month-old Juan and two-month-old Santiago during the match. Following the victory, an elated Juan rushed to be in his arms, smiling from ear to ear. The adorable father-and-son moment delighted the crowd. They showed their admiration with a round of applause.

“It’s very special for me. Usually it’s alone so it’s pretty sad. Now I have my whole family. I’m very thankful for that. This was a bonus to win,” the Chilean said in his on-court interview.

Nicolas Jarry becomes the top ranked South American after Shanghai Masters 4R win

Nicolas Jarry is enjoying a spectacular 2023 season. He has won an impressive 36 matches so far.

The Chilean collected two of his three titles this year (Chile Open and the Geneva Open). He also earned his best results at all four Grand Slams by reaching the second round of the Australian Open, the third round of the US Open and Wimbledon, and the fourth round of the French Open.

With his latest Shanghai Masters win over Diego Schwartzman, the Chilean has now advanced to his first-ever Masters 1000 quarterfinal. This is also just his second win over the Argentine in their six-match rivalry.

Jarry will now take on the winner of Carlos Alcaraz and Grigor Dimitrov for a spot in the semifinals. He previously defeated Terence Atmane and Lorenzo Sonego.

“I’m achieving many things this year, so I’m happy for every goal, every improvement and I’m trying to enjoy it,” Nicholas Jarry said after defeating Schwartzman. “Every day I’m trying to get better. I’ve done really well so hopefully I can continue.”

Thanks to his incredible form, Jarry, who is placed at a career-best ranking of World No. 22, is now poised to assume a new high ranking of at least World No. 21. If he is to make further progress at the Shanghai Masters, the 28-year-old will break inside the World’s Top 20 for the first time in his career.

It is worth noting that Nicolas Jarry will now be crowned as the highest-ranked South American come Monday, having leapfrogged Argentina’s Francisco Cerundolo.