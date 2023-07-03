Nitin Kumar-Prajwal Dev win at Jakarta; Parikshit Somani clinches ITF France F16 doubles

The Indian pair of Nitin Kumar Sinha and Prajwal Dev lifted the Doubles trophy at the M15 Jakarta ITF competition. While Parikshit Somani won the Doubles at ITF France F16, with Austria's David Pichler as his partner.

At the M15 Jakarta, Nitin and Prajwal were third seeds in the Men's Doubles. The duo had a tough competition right from the beginning. In the 1st round, they met Australian pair Cade Birrell and Moerani Bouzige. The Aussie pair won the first set in a tie-break. The Indian pair then sealed the victory by grabbing the next two sets by 6-2, 10-7.

The pair had a comparatively easy run in the Quarter-finals against the Fitriadi-Kovapitukted pair. The semi-final witnessed them edge past the top seed Nathan Anthony-Christopher Rungkat from Indonesia by 6-4, 7-5.

In the final, Nitin-Prajwal met the Japanese duo of Kaziuma Kawachi-Shuichi Sekiguchi. They dropped just three games and clinched the title by 6-1, 6-2.

Parikshit Somani wins ITF France F16 Doubles title

Parikshit Somani is yet another Indian who brought glory to the country this week.

Parikshit, with his Austrian partner David, lifted the Doubles title at the M25 Bourg-en-Bresse/ ITF France F16 title. The Indo-Austrian Pair were the top-seeded in the competition and they were given a bye in the first round.

The duo met the French pair of Arthur Gea and Tiago Pires in the Round of 16. The top seeds made a comeback after losing the first set to win the match by 4-6, 6-4, 10-8. They also had a tough run in the semi-finals against the fourth-seeds Maxime Chazal-Matteo Martineau. They edged past the French duo in three sets by 7-6, 1-6,10-7.

The top seeds met another French pair in the final. This time, the third seeds- Maxence Beauge and Lucas Bouquet. Parikshit-David won the finals in straight sets 6-2, 7-6 and lifted the trophy.

Parikshit Somani will be seen in action in the Troyes Challenger next.

