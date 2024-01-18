Carlos Alcaraz's around-the-net shot against Lorenzo Sonego in the second round of the Australian Open 2024 has amazed tennis fans on the internet.

Alcaraz overcame a tough challenge from Sonego on Thursday, January 18, to move to the third round of the Melbourne Major. He defeated the Italian 6-4, 6-7 (3), 6-3, 7-6 (3) to set up a meeting with China's Juncheng Shang.

The encounter between Alcaraz and Sonego produced some magical moments with one of them being the Spaniard's flamboyant around-the-net backhand in 11th game of the fourth set.

After being pushed wide on his left in the rally, he swung as hard as he could against an open court to send the tennis ball zooming through the gap between the net post and the chair umpire. The shot sent announcers and spectators into a frenzy. Even Sonego could do nothing but applaud Alcaraz's shot.

Tennis buffs on X (formerly Twitter) also expressed their amaze at the shot.

"Plays a shot sooo good that even the opponent has respect for him and applauds," a fan wrote.

Another fan chimed in, saying:

"Incredible shot here from Carlos Alcaraz. A full swing backhand winner in between the net and the umpire chair. Never seen this before."

A third fan claimed that even Rafael Nadal didn't possess shots as varied as Carlos Alcaraz's in his younger days.

"No 20-year-old ever - not even Rafael Nadal - had a fuller catalogue of hot shots," the fan tweeted.

Here are a few more reactions from X:

Carlos Alcaraz feels he needs to "be focused" ahead of his Australian Open 3R match against Juncheng Shang

Carlos Alcaraz addresses a press conference: Australian Open 2024

Carlos Alcaraz will take on Juncheng Shang on Sunday, January 21, for a spot in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open 2024. This will be his first-ever duel with Shang.

During a press conference in Melbourne, the World No. 2 talked about not having any knowledge about Shang's capabilities.

"I've never practiced with him [Shang]. I've never played against him. So it's going to be the first time that we face each other. I think it's going to be great for everyone. I think for him, as well," he said.

The two-time Grand Slam champion praised Shang and added that he will need to be well-prepared for the match. He said:

"What I've seen so far from him, he's an unbelievable player. He's ready to make a good result. I have to be focused on that, and I will prepare as best as I can this match."

