Ons Jabeur recently spoke out in defense of the WTA Finals reportedly being held in Saudi Arabia. The Tunisian believes that organizing the year-end tournament in the country will open up a myriad of opportunities for Arab women that aspire to have a career in sports. Her comments, however, were met with condemnation from the tennis community on social media.

Many fans disagreed with her on the topic of Saudi Arabia's potential takeover of tennis. While Jabeur asserted that the Middle East country was becoming more open-minded and tolerant, fans pointed out that human rights concerns are still overshadowed there in this day and age.

One fan was extremely critical of Ons Jabeur's worldview, as they claimed that no amount of sports events in Saudi Arabia could possibly modernize their social approach.

"No amount of money should be able to wash away Saudi Arabias human rights abuses," she wrote

Another fan accused the Tunisian of resorting to corporate grandstanding. They also emphasized that Saudi Arabia is not a safe haven for both women and the LGBTQ people.

"So many lies. Absolutely nothing has changed in Saudi ever since Vision Saudi started few years back, only thing is more acceptance of no rights for women and LGBTQ is being packaged as 'their country their rules'. I don't think Ons is naive, so this is just corporate talk."

Here are a few more reactions from the tennis community on social media:

Ons Jabeur will be hopeful of replicating 2022 US Open performance this year

Ons Jabeur has enjoyed a good season in 2023, as evidenced by her 24-11 win/loss record on the WTA tour. The highlights of the Tunisian's season include winning the title in Charleston and also reaching the final of this year's Wimbledon.

The latter tournament, however, was a source of serious heartbreak for the 28-year-old. She defeated top players like Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina en route to the final, but couldn't play her best game against the unseeded Marketa Vondrousova — losing the championship match 6-4, 6-4.

Jabeur subsequently sat out of the Canadian Open due to a knee injury. She did make her return to competitive tennis in Cincinnati last week, where she lost in the quarterfinals to World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka.

The Tunisian was in scintillating form at the US Open last year as she blitzed past her opposition to reach the final. Having dropped just one set en route, she was eventually defeated in commanding fashion by World No. 1 Iga Swiatek in the summit clash.

The 28-year-old, who has now lost all three of her Major finals, will be eager to go all the way in Flushing Meadows this week. She has received a kind draw in the first week, and starts her 2023 US Open campaign against Colombia's Camila Osorio Serrano.

The going gets tough for Ons Jabeur in the second week, though, with a potential last-eight match against familiar foe Sabalenka awaiting her at the New York Major.