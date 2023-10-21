"No different from trying to tell lesbians they just haven't met the right man" - Martina Navratilova calls 'bulls**t' out on transgender debate

Martina Navratilova recently spoke out against the pressure that lesbians face to date men.

Navratilova reacted to the criticism of the idea that lesbians are women who are attracted to gender, not sex, and that they should be open to dating men who identify as women.

A user on X (formerly Twitter) argued that lesbians are women who are sexually oriented to other women, not to men or transgender women. The user added that denying this fact is a form of homophobia that erases lesbian identity.

"It's the absolute oldest form of homophobia to tell lesbians to accept men into their dating pool. Lesbians are women who are SEXually oriented to other women. HomoSEXual, not homoGENDERual. Sex denialism denies same-sex orientation = homophobia," the tweet read.

Expand Tweet

Navratilova, who came out as a lesbian in 1981 and has been a vocal advocate for LGBTQ rights, agreed with the tweet and wrote:

"Exactly. This kind of bulls**t is no different from trying to tell lesbians they just haven’t met the right man."

Expand Tweet

Martina Navratilova has also been outspoken about her views on transgender athletes in sports. She has often expressed her concern that allowing biological males who identify as females to compete in women’s sports would be unfair and potentially dangerous for female athletes.

Martina Navratilova criticizes UN Women’s endorsement of trans lesbians

Martina Navratilova 2016 BNP Paribas WTA Finals Singapore

Martina Navratilova recently expressed her displeasure on social media towards the United Nations Women for their stance on the contentious issue of transgender lesbians.

The United Nations Women, a body dedicated to promoting gender equality and women empowerment, made a declaration on October 8, coinciding with International Lesbian Day, asserting that transgender lesbians should be regarded in the same light as lesbians.

"Remember, trans lesbians are lesbians too. Let's uplift and honor EVERY expression of love and identity! Happy International #LesbianDay! @free_equal," UN Women wrote on X.

A lot of people on social media were outraged by the comments. Martina Navratilova was one of them, and she appeared to be annoyed by UN Women lumping together transgender and cisgender lesbians.

The 18-time Grand Slam champion criticized the organization, alleging that it is attempting to exert control over every facet of a woman’s identity.

"So now they are redefining what a lesbian is too??? The only word that belonged to women without being tied to men? I hate these people trying to control literally every aspect of what a woman is and of womanhood," Navratilova tweeted.