Daniil Medvedev addressed his heated confrontation with umpires at the 2024 Monte-Carlo Masters after his second-round victory.

Medvedev hit the ground running at the Monte-Carlo Masters with a straight-set win over Frenchman Gael Monfils on Wednesday, April 10, after an opening-round bye. Though the scoreline (6-2, 6-4) suggested a smooth sailing encounter, it was anything but that.

The match was interrupted in the third game of the second set (30-0) when Daniil Medvedev challenged a long shot made by his opponent, which was declared in by the line umpire. While the Russian was proven correct by the hawk-eye system visible only to viewers, chair umpire Mohamed Lahyani favored Monfils.

Compliant, Medvedev carried on with his service game. Addressing the controversial incident in his post-match press conference at the Monte-Carlo Masters, the former World No. 1 said:

"I was, like, ‘Okay, calm down, Daniil. Let's go for next point, let's go for next games,’" he recalled.

"What happens next if the ball is even more out and the line umpire doesn't say anything?"

As it turned out, Daniil Medvedev was hit with yet another controversial ‘in’ call by line umpire on the very next point. This time around, Lahyani overruled the decision in favor of the Russian.

Medvedev, though, lost his cool and confronted the line umpire about the wrong calls. He also lashed out at chair umpire Lahyani during the changeover.

"The ball is very slow. He's right there. I have no idea how it's possible that he doesn't say out," he said in his presser.

The 28-year-old eventually lost the service game and trailed Monfils 4-1 in the second set. He blamed his outburst for the setback.

"I go crazy. I lose two games because I go crazy," he said.

Daniil Medvedev on his recovery in Monte-Carlo Masters 2R: "If you don't control the crazy in the moment, you have to after the moment"

Daniil Medvedev during his opening match against Gael Monfils at the 2024 Monte-Carlo Masters

After the setback, though, Daniil Medvedev made a remarkable recovery, not allowing Gael Monfils another game during the rest of the match. About the impressive turnaround, the World No. 4 said:

"I calm down. I win the match, so I'm happy. That's my part of the story," he said in the aforementioned Monte-Carlo Masters press conference.

Medvedev also gave himself a pat on the back for the progress he has made when it comes to maintaining a positive mindset despite his bouts of frustration.

"Knowing who I am and where I come from in terms of my attitude, I'm going to get crazy sometimes on court, whether it's myself, my team, crowd, umpire, I'm going to go crazy sometimes. I'm trying to work that I go crazy less and it affects my game less," he said.

"Sometimes if you don't control the crazy in the moment you have to control the crazy after the moment, and I didn't control it best, but I managed to do it much better than sometimes before in my career," he added.

Daniil Medvedev, who made the quarterfinals last year, next faces compatriot Karen Khachanov on Thursday for a spot in the last-eight.

