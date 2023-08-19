"No one beats Coco Gauff 8 times in a row" - Tennis fans react to American's first win over Iga Swiatek

Coco Gauff's recent win over World No. 1 Iga Swiatek for the first time in her career garnered quite a reaction from fans on social media.

Gauff beat Swiatek in the semifinal of the 2023 Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, 7-6(2), 3-6, 6-4, booking herself a place in her first WTA 1000 final.

It was the 19-year-old's first-ever win against World No. 1 Swiatek after seven defeats in the past matchups. The Pole had won all of their previous matches without dropping a single set.

Tennis fans were mostly happy for Gauff, celebrating her win on social media.

"No one beats Coco Gauff 8 times in a row. Not even Iga Swiatek!" one fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Tennis journalist Ben Rothenberg observed that this was not only the first win in eight matches that Gauff managed against Swiatek, but that it was the first time she even came close to victory.

"Hard to overstate how big a win that is for Coco Gauff. Iga Swiatek is the one to beat, and Coco hadn’t come close before today. Big achievement unlocked," Rothenberg wrote on Twitter.

Expand Tweet

One fan discussed the timing of the win, mentioning the upcoming US Open and how this win might bolster Gauff's chances to win the title.

"What a match from Gauff! Feels like this puts her at the very top of the second tier of US Open contenders, and she’s just shown she can beat the defending champion," a fan stated.

Expand Tweet

Here are some more reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Coco Gauff to play either Karolina Muchova or Aryna Sabalenka in Western & Southern Open final

Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff defeated Iga Swiatek in the first semifinal of the 2023 Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, and will play against either Karolina Muchova or Aryna Sabalenka in the final.

Prior to defeating the World No. 1, Gauff dispatched Mayar Sherif, 6-2, 6-2, in the first round, Linda Noskova, 6-4, 6-0, in the second round, and Jasmine Paolini, 6-3, 6-2, in the quarterfinals.

Gauff has a positive head-to-head ratio against Sabalenka, beating her three times in five matches. The Belarusian, though, won their last duel, 6-4, 6-0, in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Indian Wells.

If Muchova manages to defeat Sabalenka, she will have her first matchup against Gauff, as they've never encountered each other in a tournament on the WTA level.

Whoever reaches the final of Cincinnati will not have an easy time against Gauff, who has won ten of her last 11 matches, previously winning the title in Washington and losing to eventual champion Jessica Pegula in Montreal.