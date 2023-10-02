"No one can reach me" - Marketa Vondrousova bringing online abuse to light leads to Daria Saville revealing the extreme measures she takes for safety

Daria Saville recently showed her support for Marketa Vondrousova after getting bombarded with hateful messages following her first-round exit at the China Open.

Vondrousova began her campaign in Beijing strongly against Anhelina Kalinina, winning the first set 6-1. However, the Ukrainian fought back in the second set and dominated the third to eliminate Vondrousova from the tournament, 1-6, 6-4, 6-1.

Vondrousova then posted a collage of hateful comments and messages she received from people after her loss. She shared the messages on her Instagram Story and calmly reacted to them, writing:

"Here we go again."

Marketa Vondrousova's Instagram story

Saville, ranked No. 247 in the world, shared a story on her X (formerly Twitter) account on Monday, October 2, showing her support for Vondrousova.

"Part of my pre-match routine is to turn off comments on my IG. I also set my messages so literally no one can reach me which sucks cause I’ve missed so many messages from players and brands 🙃," Saville wrote.

A look at Marketa Vondrousova's performance at US Open 2023

Vondrousova at the 2023 China Open

Marketa Vondrousova was in impressive form throughout the 2023 US Open. She reached the quarterfinals at Flushing Meadows for the first time in her career, winning three of her matches in straight sets.

Vondrousova started her campaign with a dominant 6-3, 6-0 win over Na-Lae Han in the first round. She then faced another left-handed player, Martina Trevisan, who had stunned Yulia Putintseva in a marathon match in the previous round. Vondrousova was unfazed by Trevisan’s resilience and dispatched her with a 6-2, 6-2 scoreline.

In the third round, Vondrousova met Ekaterina Alexandrova, who had trounced Lesia Tsurenko in the second round. The Czech played another excellent match, winning in straight sets, 6-2, 6-1.

Vondrousova faced a considerable challenge in the fourth round against the in-form Peyton Stearns. The American gave the Wimbledon champion a tough fight in the first set, which went to a tiebreak. Stearns eventually took the set 7-6(3) but the Czech then raised her level and won the next two sets 6-3, 6-2 to seal her place in the quarterfinals.

Marketa Vondrousova faced another American, 17th seed Madison Keys, in the quarterfinals. Keys won the match in straight sets, 6-1, 6-4, to advance to her third semifinal at Flushing Meadows.