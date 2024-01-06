Katie Boulter recently expressed delight at her boyfriend Alex de Minaur reaching a new career-high ranking of 10 at the 2024 United Cup.

Alex de Minaur has compiled an impressive campaign at this week's United Cup. The 24-year-old started off by beating top players like Taylor Fritz and Cameron Norrie in the group stages to ensure Team Australia topped their group.

The Aussie then recorded a straight-sets upset victory over World No. 1 Novak Djokovic in his country's quarterfinal victory against Serbia, before coming out on top against Alexander Zverev to continue his giant-killing run at the mixed team event.

By virtue of his recent results, de Minaur will make his debut in the top 10 when the ATP rankings are updated next week. The 24-year-old's girlfriend was elated at his breakthrough, evidenced by her post on X (formerly Twitter).

Boulter stated that there isn't any player who deserved breaking into the men's top 10 more than Alex de Minaur. She also warned her followers that there was more to come from the Aussie in the future.

"No I’m not emotional... no person deserves it more than this man. Only just the beginning," Boulter wrote along with a few emojis.

Alex de Minaur and Katie Boulter have been in a relationship since 2020. The 27-year-old is evidently fond of her beau, as she was spotted supporting him from the stands during the Australian Open last year.

The couple also packed on a bit of PDA earlier this week at the United Cup, when the Aussie hilariously insisted to the media that he knew all of her weaknesses.

"So I know all her weaknesses. I've watched enough of her matches to know the spots to be attacking. But yeah, if we step out on court, it's just all business," de Minaur said during a press conference ahead of his United Cup campaign.

Alex de Minaur gained 310 ATP points from his 2024 United Cup run

Alex de Minaur hits a backhand

Alex de Minaur has been in his element all week long at the 2024 United Cup. The Aussie first overcame a 0-2 head-to-head record against World No. 12 Cameron Norrie, beating him in three sets to gain 45 ATP ranking points.

The 24-year-old then recorded his fifth-career victory against 10th-ranked Taylor Fritz, which gave him 55 ATP ranking points. He also earned 80 points for his 6-4, 6-4 win over Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals before gaining 130 more points after his three-set defeat of World No. 7 Alexander Zverev in the last four.

Earlier on Saturday (January 6), three-time Major winner Angelique Kerber got Team Germany off to a great start by overcoming Ajla Tomljanovic in three sets. De Minaur later tied the match at 1-1, thanks to his win against Zverev.

Team Australia can face Poland in the summit clash of the team event if they win their mixed doubles fixture against Germany.