Daniil Medvedev is currently playing at the Vienna Open and sailed through his first-round match on October 25. While the scoreline was pretty straightforward, there was a slight hiccup during the contest as Medvedev hit a spectator in the stands with a ball.

The Russian faced Arthur Fils of France in the opening round in Vienna and dispatched the young sensation in straight sets, 6-4, 6-2. However, during the second set, there was a real chance that Medvedev could have been disqualified from the competition after hitting a spectator with the ball.

When the score was 5-1, Fils fired an ace down the T, and the ball bounced back off the sponsor board towards Medvedev. In what seemed like a reflex, he hit the ball with his racket, and it landed in the stands, accidentally hitting a woman sitting in the front row on the face. To his credit, Medvedev was quick to apologize to the woman.

Tennis fans reacted to the incident as it came to light on social media and called out the ATP and the organizers over their double standards for not disqualifying the Russian for hitting the fan. Many recalled Novak Djokovic's disqualification incident at the 2020 US Open, when he accidentally hit a line judge in her throat with a ball that wasn't in play.

Some questioned why Daniil Medvedev gets away with so many antics for which other players would face serious repercussions.

"Missed this today. But what Medvedev has to do to be DQed. I don't see any backlash here for him hitting spectator. And it doesn't matter she is not screaming bloody murder. No other player is getting away with so many rule abuse as him," one fan wrote.

"I don't believe that Novak Djokovic should have been defaulted at USO 2020. But for the sake of consistency, how was this not a default too? Same action, same intent. Is it because the fan didn't fall over in a heap on the floor? Is that what it takes?" stated another.

"Medvedev gets away with so much for some reason," chided a fan on X.

Daniil Medvedev to face Karen Khachanov in Vienna Open quarterfinals

Daniil Medvedev

In his second-round match at the ATP 500 tournament, Daniil Medvedev came back from a set down to better Grigor Dimitrov, 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 on October 27. This victory has set up an all-Russian quarterfinal in Austria as top seed Medvedev will face off against No. 8 seed Karen Khachanov on October 28.

Karen Khachanov has so far defeated Romain Safiullin and Jiri Lehecka in Vienna. In the head-to-head, Medvedev has a 4-1 lead over Khachanov, with the former winning their last clash at the ATP 1000 Miami Open in April.

Daniil Medvedev has already qualified for the 2023 ATP Finals in Turin. On the 2023 ATP Tour, he has clinched multiple big titles, winning the Rotterdam Open, the Qatar Open, the Dubai Tennis Championships, the Miami Masters, and the Italian Open. Moreover, he also reached the final at the US Open and the China Open.