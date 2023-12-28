Rafael Nadal set foot on Australian soil on Thursday, December 28, ahead of his much-awaited 2024 Brisbane International campaign. The Spaniard chose Holger Rune, the event's top seed, for his first hit, just hours after arrival.

The pair, who haven’t yet crossed paths on the professional tour, took to the Center Court (also called the Pat Rafter Arena) for an evening practice session on Thursday. Several videos from their session emerged on social media, showing Rafael Nadal and Holger Rune engaged in a high-intensity battle. The 20-year-old challenged the veteran to some net play while the Spaniard tested Rune’s abilities by dictating the points, blasting his potent forehand shots.

Following their on-court training, Rune, who arrived in Brisbane on Thursday similar to Nadal, joked that there was no time for jet lag in light of the opportunity to hit with the 22-time Grand Slam champion.

“No time for jetlag. Evening practice with @RafaelNadal @BrisbaneTennis [on fire],” Rune wrote on X.

Holger Rune, currently ranked World No. 8, is the top seed at the ATP 250 Brisbane International. Former World No. 3 Grigor Dimitrov and 2023 US Open semi-finalist Ben Shelton are the second and third seeds respectively.

Meanwhile, Nadal, ranked World No. 672, is staging a comeback at the event after a year-long tennis hiatus, having been awarded a wild card.

Other noteworthy players who feature in the draw are Sebastian Korda and Andy Murray.

"Rafael Nadal will always be a hunted man" – Holger Rune's coach Boris Becker

The Spaniard pictured ahead of the 2024 Brisbane International

Former World No. 1 Boris Becker shared his views on Rafael Nadal’s impending comeback a couple of months ago. The German said that while Nadal wanting to return to the tennis scene was good news, the 37-year-old would have his work cut out for him, given the recent rise of the younger generation.

Boris Becker told Eurosport:

"First of all, it's good news that he wants to play. It will be a long, rocky road back. The young wild ones don't sleep.”

Becker, who joined Holger Rune’s team as his head coach during the tail end of the 2023 season, warned the Spaniard that the younger players were likely to go all out against him, without any mercy.

“They don't say: 'It's nice that you came. We'll let you win now,' He will always be a hunted man," Becker said.

Becker also praised the 22-time Grand Slam champion for deciding to give tennis one last shot before hanging the racket instead of bringing his glorious career to an abrupt end due to injury.

"Rafa is one of the most important players of all time, and a player like that has to stop on the court, not because of an injury.”

Becker further expressed confidence in the Spaniard's ability to stage a successful comeback.

"[Rafa] should go back on the court and play well. As far as I'm concerned, he can win big tournaments again," the six-time Grand Slam champion added.

Boris Becker missed out on Holger Rune’s latest practice with the Spanish legend since he is currently not traveling with Rune. The German will accompany the former World No. 4. at the Australian Open.

