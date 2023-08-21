Andre Agassi's former coach Brad Gilbert was full of praise for Coco Gauff following the teenager's victory at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati on Sunday, August 20.

Gauff defeated Karolina Muchova in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4, to claim her first WTA 1000 title and the fifth title of her career.

Gilbert, who is also an ESPN commentator, joined Gauff’s team as a consultant during the Citi Open in Washington D.C., where Gauff won her fourth title.

Gilbert showed his excitement for Gauff’s victory on X (formerly Twitter), where he posted a message after the final.

"thanks 🙏 Cincy @CincyTennis for amazing week, no tournament 🏟️ i’ve have been involved with in last 40 years been been better, i won in 89 @AndreAgassi won 95-6 @andyroddick in 2003 now @CocoGauff, let’s go NYC," he wrote.

Gilbert has a wealth of experience as a player and coach. The 62-year-old won 20 singles titles as well as the bronze medal at the Olympics in 1988.

As a coach, he guided Agassi to six of his eight Grand Slam titles and an Olympic gold medal in 1996. He also coached Andy Roddick, Andy Murray, Kei Nishikori, and Sam Querrey at different stages of their careers.

In an interview with Tennis Channel, Gauff praised Gilbert for his positive influence on her game and confidence. She said that he has helped her simplify things and focus on the basics.

“Just a lot of wisdom and how to play the points, and just the mental side of the game. How to approach these matches in these big situations,” she said.

The 19-year-old also opined that Gilbert is "one of the best tennis minds."

“I think he’s one of the best tennis minds out there. I’m sure you guys all have seen him commentate on ESPN and give his advice,” she added.

Coco Gauff will now head to New York for the US Open, where she will aim to continue her impressive form and challenge for her first Grand Slam title.

A look back at Coco Gauff's performance at Cincinnati Open 2023

Coco Gauff won the Cincinnati Open on Sunday

Coco Gauff, who received a bye in the first round of the 2023 Cincinnati Open, did not drop a set until the semifinals. She eventually dropped a set in her last-four encounter against World No. 1 Iga Swiatek but managed to come through with a 7-6(2), 3-6, 6-4 victory, her first against the Pole in eight attempts.

Gauff displayed remarkable consistency throughout the tournament, beating Mayar Sherif, Linda Noskova, and Jasmine Paolini in the earlier rounds.

Coco Gauff's victory over Karolina Muchova in the final gave her her fifth career title and her third of the year. She also won in Auckland in January and in Washington D.C. earlier this month.