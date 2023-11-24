"Nobody hates tennis crowds more than Novak Djokovic" - Serb's reaction to noisy British supporters at Davis Cup amuses fans

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic hushed the British fans during his match against Cameron Norrie at the 2023 Davis Cup Finals, and the incident rapidly drew the attention of tennis fans.

Great Britain's Davis Cup campaign came to an end on November 24 with a 2-0 loss to Serbia. Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic gave his side a 1-0 lead after defeating Jack Draper 7-6(2), 7-6(6). Djokovic then won the tie for his country by beating Cameron Norrie in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4, thus helping his team advance to the semifinals.

But there was one moment that captured everyone's attention. It was when the 24-time Grand Slam champion cupped his ear and blew kisses to shut two noisy British fans up. However, he later disclosed in his press conference that those kisses were intended for his family members, who were in the audience.

Watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

Tennis fans were amused by the incident and took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their reactions. One user thought that nobody hated tennis crowds more than Novak Djokovic, writing:

"Nobody hates tennis crowds more than Novak Djokovic."

Expand Tweet

Another wrote:

"There were a couple of drunk lads in the British section constantly disrupting the play at the time. The chair Umpire called them out a few times as well asking them specifically to be quiet. Novak just gave it back to them and only them."

Expand Tweet

One account posted:

"He is back to Nole who doesn't care. You love to see it. "Unlikable" Nole >>>>."

Expand Tweet

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Novak Djokovic on being interrupted by the British crowd during interview: "Disrespect, but that's something I have to be prepared for"

Novak Djokovic pictured at the 2023 Davis Cup Finals

Novak Djokovic found himself in another similar scenario after his match ended. During his on-court interview, while he was speaking, several British fans tried to drown out his voice by playing the drums.

After that, the Serb attended a press conference and addressed the 'disrespectful' situation, saying:

"Well, the entire match pretty much. Disrespect, but again, that's something I'm kind of have to be prepared for. You know, in the Davis Cup, it's normal that sometimes fans step over the line, but, you know, in the heat of the moment, you react too, and you, in a way, how can I say, show that you don't allow this kind of behavior."

The 36-year-old added:

"They can do whatever they want, but I'm going to respond to that. That's what happened. And in the end, for whoever was there, you saw, I was trying to talk and they were purposely starting to play the drums so that I don't talk and they were trying to annoy me the entire match. So, yeah, we had a little bit of a chat in the end (smiling)."

Team Serbia will now face Team Italy in the Davis Cup semifinals, which will be held on November 25 in Malaga, Spain.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis