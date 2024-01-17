"None of ATP players have more b*lls than Daria Kasatkina" - Russian asking Alexander Zverev fan to research about his abuse allegations delights fans

Russia's Daria Kasatkina took shots at Alexander Zverev on Wednesday (January 17), much to the delight of the tennis universe.

Kasatkina had taken to her social media handle on Tuesday (January 16) to express disappointment at Alexander Zverev's first-round match in Melbourne receiving a prime-time slot instead of Elena Rybakina's opener. A discourse surrounding the gender gap between men's and women's tennis ensued in the replies to her post soon after.

While the World No. 13 kept mum at some of her followers giving their two cents on Rybakina getting shunned by the organizers, she took offense the following day to a Zverev fan claiming that she preferred to watch men's tennis despite being a woman.

In her response, the Russian implored the fan to reflect upon her choice of player to support, asking them to look up the multiple abuse allegations leveled against the German.

"If you’re a female, then I would advise you to make a research about the guy you wanna watch and think again," Kasatkina wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Expand Tweet

Daria Kasatkina's takedown of Alexander Zverev as he faces trial for physically abusing his ex-girlfriend Brenda Patea seemingly left a large majority of tennis fans overjoyed. One fan opined that the Russian has spoken out against the German when most of the latter's peers were unwilling to take on his off-court issues.

"None of ATP players have more b*lls than Dasha Kasatkina," they wrote.

Expand Tweet

Another fan, meanwhile, asserted that they couldn't 'love Kasatkina any more'.

"As if I couldn’t love her anymore," they wrote.

Expand Tweet

A few more fans showered rich praise on the Russian's bold statement:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Here are a few more reactions from social media:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Daria Kasatkina is the second player after Iga Swiatek to express strong opinion on Alexander Zverev

Daria Kasatkina has no love lost for Alexander Zverev amid the latter's recent abuse allegations.

Alexander Zverev has been the talk of the town since he was recently accused of 'physically abusing a woman and damaging her health during an argument' in early 2020. The German, who has rebutted the allegations, will have his case heard in a Berlin district court on May 31.

During this time, many of the 26-year-old's colleagues on the ATP tour have refused to condemn his actions. The likes of Stefanos Tsitsipas and Grigor Dimitrov have insisted that since they are not well-versed with his allegations, they can't comment on it.

"I will not say on that. I don't know the situation. I'm completely unfamiliar with it. I have nothing to comment on it," Tsitsipas said during his press conference in Melbourne.

"I definitely won't comment more on that, because I don't know what the situation is," the Bulgarian told the local media this week.

For what it's worth, Iga Swiatek had recently questioned the tennis governing bodies' choice to promote Alexander Zverev before the dispute between him and his ex-girlfriend had reached a resolution.

"For sure it's not good when a player who's facing charges like that is kind of being promoted. I don't know what the result of the investigation or the case is going to be," she said on Tuesday.