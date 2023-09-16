"Not an athlete being like y'all be in the gym for no reason" - Tennis fans react to Serena Williams' hilarious take on working out after retirement

Serena Williams recently took to social media to admit that she finds no joy in working out without the goal of a 'championship' victory in mind. Her revelation subsequently left tennis fans in splits.

One fan felt it was hilarious that an athlete like the 23-time Major winner wasn't a proponent of physical exercise for maintaining general health and fitness.

"Not an athlete being like "y'all just be in the gym for no reason??? It IS weird, Serena! It IS!" a fan wrote, followed by a laughing emoji.

Another fan asserted that she should perhaps make a comeback to playing Major tournaments so that she would feel more motivated.

"Well let’s put a championship to mind," they wrote.

One user, meanwhile, hilariously claimed that they would be using Serena Williams' post on X (formerly Twitter) as their new excuse for not exercising. They wrote:

"My new excuse for not going to the gym has landed."

Here are a few more reactions on social media:

Could Serena Williams make a comeback to professional tennis anytime soon?

Serena Williams poses with the 2017 Australian Open title

While Serena Williams was most likely just sharing her thoughts on working out in general, many fans took it as a sign of a possible comeback to tennis. Even her husband Alexis Ohanian's reply to her didn't do much to dispel these notions, as he wrote:

"So..... you wanna go back on tour?"

During her illustrious career, Serena Williams won 23 Major titles and spent 319 weeks as the women's World No. 1. The 41-year-old bid the sport a goodbye at the US Open last year, after losing to Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic in the third round.

Williams has been leading a fulfilling life since then. She gave birth to her second daughter Adira River a few weeks ago. She has taken up hobbies like vlogging while taking care of her independent clothing line "S by Serena".

Although the American is pretty occupied these days, a potential comeback cannot be completely ruled out - knowing just how competitive she is. Coincidentally, her good friend Caroline Wozniacki also made a return to professional tennis at the 2023 US Open, where she reached the fourth round (losing to eventual champion Coco Gauff).

Having said that, if she intends to make a comeback, she will have to get herself in top shape. The current field on the WTA tour is also no joke, with many players having improved their physicality over the years to compete at the highest level.

