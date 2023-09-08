Former World No. 1 Martina Navratilova has expressed disapproval of the methods used by climate activists who interrupted the US Open semifinal match between Coco Gauff and Karolina Muchova.

On Thursday, September 7, Gauff and Muchova's clash at the New York Major was paused for a long time by four environmental activists. The American was leading 1-0 in the second set when play was halted for 49 minutes. Both players were taken off the court as officials dealt with the situation.

While three of the protestors were escorted out of the stadium immediately, it took a little bit longer to remove the last person as he used glue to stick his bare feet to the ground.

In a statement issued about the incident, the United States Tennis Association said:

"Following the first game of the second set in the Gauff-Muchova match, play was halted due to a protest conducted by four spectators. Three of the four protesters were escorted out of the stadium without further incident. The fourth protester affixed their bare feet to the floor of the seating bowl.

"Due to the nature of this action, NYPD and medical personnel were needed in order to safely remove this individual from the stadium. The four protesters were taken into NYPD custody. In total, 49 minutes elapsed before play resumed."

Navratilova, an 18-time Grand Slam champion, reacted to a picture of the protestor with his feet glued to the concrete floor by questioning how the climate activists hoped to garner support for the cause with such disruptive actions.

"Not the best way to garner support," she stated.

Coco Gauff overcomes climate activists' disruption and Karolina Muchova to reach US Open 2023 final

Coco Gauff at the 2023 US Open.

Despite being forced to pause her US Open semifinal match against Karolina Muchova, Coco Gauff stayed focused to wrap up the contest in straight sets. She defeated the Czech player 6-4, 7-5 to reach her maiden Grand Slam final on home soil.

Gauff, the 2022 French Open runner-up, has become the youngest American women’s player to reach the final in New York since Serena Williams in 1999. She is also the youngest woman to appear in multiple Major finals since Maria Sharapova and the youngest American woman to do so since Monica Seles.

The 19-year-old will next face Aryna Sabalenka, who made an incredible comeback in the other semifinal, defeating Madison Keys 0-6, 7-6(1), 7-6(5). She holds a 3-2 lead in the head-to-head with the Belarusian and will be looking to extend that record in the final on Saturday, September 9.

If Gauff manages to win her maiden Slam title at Flushing Meadows, she will become only the fourth American woman to win the US Open this century after Serena Williams, Venus Williams, and Sloane Stephens.