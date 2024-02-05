"Not even Maria Sharapova can make me watch" "Embarrassment of a sport": Tennis fans react as Andre Agassi-Steffi Graf pair win Pickleball Slam 2

Several fans reacted to the Pickleball Slam 2, which was won by Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf in Miami. Agassi and Graf teamed up for the event which took place in the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. They faced the pairing of John McEnroe and Maria Sharapova and came out on top.

This was the second time Agassi was on the winning side at the Pickleball Slam, having won its inaugural edition when he partnered with Andy Roddick.

However, many fans were far from impressed with the event and pickleball in general despite big names competing, with one saying that even Maria Sharapova couldn't make them watch the sport.

"Not even Maria can make me watch pickleball," the fan's tweet read.

One fan called pickleball "an embarrassment of a sport".

"Pickleball is an embarrassment of a sport," the fan's tweet read.

Another fan said:

"The fact that the only time I've seen pickleball mainstream is when 6 former tennis players, mostly legends playing it, says everything about the sport on TV."

Here are some more fan reactions on the Pickleball Slam 2:

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf have won a combined 167 singles titles

Graf and Agassi both won the Olympic singles gold medal among other major honors

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf both had stellar tennis careers and are among the sport's all-time greats. The couple have a total of 167 singles among them.

Graf won 107 singles titles, including 22 Grand Slams. She won four titles at the Australian Open, including three in a row from 1988-1990. The German clinched six tournament wins at the French Open but her most successful Major was Wimbledon, which she won seven times during the period from 1988-1996. Graf won five titles at the US Open in 1988, 1989, 1993, 1995 and 1996.

She also won the Olympic singles gold in 1988, the very same year when she won all the Majors, thus becoming the only player till date to complete the Golden Slam.

Andre Agassi won 60 singles titles throughout his impressive career, including eight Grand Slam titles. The Australian Open was his most successful tournament winning it four times in 1995, 2000, 2001 and 2003. He also won the US Open twice in 1994 and 1999. The American won the 1992 Wimbledon Championships while triumphing at the 1999 French Open.

Like his wife, Agassi also won the Olympics gold, attaining the feat in Atlanta in 1996.

