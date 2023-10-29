"Not to shade the men, but it's actually even on both sides" - Coco Gauff on American tennis

Reflecting on the current state of American tennis, Coco Gauff said that the country is thriving evenly on both the men's and women's tours.

Following Serena Williams' retirement from professional tennis at the 2022 US Open, American tennis seemed to have hit a trough. However, Gauff's title triumph at the New York Major this September has impelled the nation's status in world tennis to greater heights yet again.

During a press conference at the 2023 WTA Finals, Gauff said that the current position of American tennis is "outstanding."

"The state of American tennis is outstanding. Not to shade the men, but it's actually even on both sides," Coco Gauff said.

The top-ranked American expressed her delight at having plenty of compatriots from both WTA and ATP making it to the top 30 of the rankings.

"I'm really, really happy with how both the men and women players are doing. Have a lot of players in the top 30 on both sides. That's just super exciting," she added.

Apart from Gauff, Jessica Pegula, and Madison Keys represent the USA from the WTA top 30. Meanwhile, five US players — Taylor Fritz, Tommy Paul, Ben Shelton, Frances Tiafoe, and Sebastian Korda — are currently ranked within the ATP top 30.

Coco Gauff excited to partner with Jessica Pegula for doubles at the WTA Finals

Jessica Pegula (L) and Coco Gauff at the 2023 US Open

Coco Gauff is excited to partner with compatriot Jessica Pegula for doubles at the 2023 WTA Finals.

The duo had a disappointing campaign at the year-end championships last year, losing all three matches in the group stage. However, Gauff is confident of turning things around this time, with both of them having had great seasons in singles and doubles.

"Yeah, we did it last year. We both had great seasons in singles and doubles this year. For us to qualify for the second year in a row is pretty cool in both events," Gauff told the press.

"I don't know if that many pairs of players have done that. So I'm really happy just to be here and also play with Jess, who I consider a friend on and off the court," she added.

Gauff and Pegula will commence their doubles campaign on Sunday, October 29. They will face Erin Routliffe and Gabriela Dabrowski in their group stage opener.

Meanwhile, in singles, Gauff has been drawn to the Chetumal Group alongside Iga Swiatek, Marketa Vondrousova, and Ons Jabeur. Pegula will compete against Aryna Sabalenka, Elena Rybakina, and Maria Sakkari in the Bacalar group.