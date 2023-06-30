"Not sure that's worth highlighting" - Paul McNamee downplays Carlos Alcaraz taking top seed at Wimbledon over Novak Djokovic after 2022 points ban

Paul McNamee downplayed Carlos Alcaraz securing the top seed at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships ahead of Novak Djokovic after last year's points ban.

Alcaraz locked in the World No. 1 ranking and secured the top seed position at Wimbledon after his title run at the 2023 Queens Club Championships. The Spaniard defeated Alex de Minaur 6-4, 6-4. With this win, the 20-year-old became the first Spanish player to hold the top seed at Wimbledon since Rafael Nadal in 2018.

Carlos Alcaraz surpassed Djokovic in the rankings by a mere 80 points (7,675 and 7,595) prior to Wimbledon. However, this outcome would not have been possible if it weren't for the cancelation of ranking points in the previous year's edition.

In 2022, the Serb won the tournament but was denied the customary 2000 points awarded to Grand Slam champions, as Russian and Belarusian players were banned from competing.

Paul McNamee took to social media and argued that it was not "worth highlighting" that Alcaraz had become the first player after the legendary quartet of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray to be seeded No. 1 at Wimbledon since 2003.

McNamee suggested that Alcaraz's achievement was possible only because the ranking points were missing last year.

"Not sure that’s worth highlighting. Not Alacaraz’ fault at all, but to be fair it’s coinciding with the only time the results from the previous Wimbledon were not considered," McNamee tweeted.

🎗️ Paul McNamee @PaulFMcNamee @Wimbledon @jon_wertheim @carlosalcaraz Not sure that’s worth highlighting. Not Alacaraz’ fault at all, but to be fair it’s coinciding with the only time the results from the previous Wimbledon were not considered @Wimbledon @jon_wertheim @carlosalcaraz Not sure that’s worth highlighting. Not Alacaraz’ fault at all, but to be fair it’s coinciding with the only time the results from the previous Wimbledon were not considered

"Doesn't change too much whether I play Wimbledon No. 1 or No. 2" - Carlos Alcaraz on being seeded above Novak Djokovic

Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic at the 2023 French Open

Even after dethroning Novak Djokovic from the top spot once again this year, Carlos Alcaraz is hesitant to consider himself a favorite over the Serb at Wimbledon. He firmly believes that Djokovic will be the favorite regardless of his seeding in the tournament.

"The chances are not so much. Novak is coming to Wimbledon. Right now I'm feeling better than at the beginning of the week," Alcaraz said at the Queen's Club Championships.

"No. 1 before Wimbledon gives you some motivation and extra confidence for me to win Wimbledon. Doesn't change too much whether I play Wimbledon No. 1 or No. 2," he added.

Djokovic did not play in any of the warm-up events leading up to the Wimbledon Championships. The Spaniard, on the other hand, took part in the Queen's Club Championships and claimed his first-ever grasscourt title. The title run propelled him to the World No. 1 ranking ahead of Wimbledon.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis

Poll : 0 votes