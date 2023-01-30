Tennis icon Roger Federer was among an elite list of former players to congratulate Novak Djokovic for winning a record-equalling 22nd Grand Slam singles title at the 2023 Australian Open. However, tennis fans have provided a different perspective on the Swiss' message.

Djokovic beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets in the final to win the 10th Australian Open title of his career. The Serb also climbed to the top of the ATP singles rankings, replacing Carlos Alcaraz. The 35-year-old jumped four places up to achieve the highest-ever jump to No. 1 in ATP rankings history.

Federer, the winner of six Australian Open singles titles, turned to social media to reflect on his former rival's win at the Melbourne Major.

"Incredible effort, again! Many congratulation," Federer captioned his Instagram story.

However, fans noted that Federer had drafted a lengthy message to congratulate his long-time friend and rival Rafael Nadal after the Spaniard won his second Australian Open title in 2022.

Fans took to social media to share their feelings on the two messages.

One fan pointed out the difference in the "word count" between the two messages.

"Not wasting his word count this time, lol."

A number of fans were amused by this unique take on Federer's message to the Serb.

"still giggling at this sorry."

Another user expressed their delight at the message.

"AH HERE IT IS."

One user called the Swiss great "William Shakespeare" for writing such a long and heartfelt note for the Spaniard.

"roger really became William Shakespeare for a second there."

Here are a few more reactions:

"I had some great battles over the years with Roger" - Novak Djokovic on his rivalry with Roger Federer

Day Thirteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2019

Novak Djokovic recently commented on the rivalry he shared with Swiss maestro Roger Federer on the tour. Speaking after his semifinal win over Andrey Rublev at the Australian Open, the Serbian veteran urged the crowd to appreciate the 20-time Grand Slam winner's legacy in the sport.

He talked about their rivalry and said that the world of tennis "misses" the Basel-born player.

"Ya. Let’s give a big round of applause to Roger, guys! Let’s go. He deserves it," Novak Djokovic said. "I had some great battles over the years with Roger, that’s for sure, you know. Tennis misses him for sure."

