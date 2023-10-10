"Nothing but bad news" - Martina Navratilova slams Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s decision of independent presidential campaign

Martina Navratilova slammed Robert F. Kennedy Jr. after he recently announced his decision to run independently for the 2024 US presidential elections.

The tennis icon has never hesitated to speak her mind about social and political causes, whether it is women’s rights in sports or the American presidential elections.

On Monday, October 9, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., an anti-vaccine activist, an environmental lawyer, and son of the former senator Robert F. Kennedy, discarded his Democratic Party alliance to run as an independent candidate.

"People stop me everywhere, in airports and hotels and on the street. And they remind me that this country is ready for a history making change. I'm here today to declare myself an independent candidate," RFK Jr. told a crowd in front of the National Constitution Center. (via Reuters)

The announcement attracted a lot of criticism, including some from Martina Navratilova. The former World No. 1 took to X (formerly Twitter) to share an interview from a few weeks ago, where Kennedy had said that there’s no possibility of him running independently.

“This Kennedy is nothing but bad news," Navratilova wrote.

Expand Tweet

This is what happens when one human being has this much power” - Martina Navratilova criticizes Elon Musk for spreading false news

Martina Navratilova criticized Elon Musk, the American billionaire, for playing a part in spreading fabricated information regarding the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict.

The Hamas militant group attacked Israel, killing over 700 citizens on Saturday, October 7. This led Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu to declare that they were in a state of war. In such a crisis, Elon Musk who recently bought Twitter and renamed the social media platform to “X”, has urged users to follow two accounts to stay updated about the war.

“For following the war in real-time, @WarMonitors & @sentdefender are good,” Musk wrote on X.

He deleted the post moments after it gained traction.

The Washington Post soon remarked that the two accounts that the billionaire had recommended were infamous for spreading and promoting lies. Martina Navratilova took to X to criticize Musk’s action and opined that it is harmful if one person has too much power. She also said that the 52-year-old was well aware of what he was doing.

"Elon knows exactly what he is doing. This is what happens when one human being has this much power. Usually it doesn’t end well," she said, sharing the tweet from The Washington Post.

Expand Tweet