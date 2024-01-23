"Novak Djokovic is 36, he has multiple kids, and has won the GOAT race; it is extraordinary how devoted to tennis he is" - Tennis journalist

Novak Djokovic's unwavering dedication to tennis, even after achieving the title of the Greatest of All Time (GOAT) from several people and winning 24 Grand Slam titles, amazed journalist Jon Wertheim.

During a recent episode of the Tennis Channel Inside-In podcast, Wertheim, who had interviewed Djokovic for the CBS program "60 Minutes" at the end of the 2023 season, described the interview as "wild".

The journalist emphasized that Djokovic is an inherently "curious" individual, which greatly aids him in expressing his thoughts and also allows him to thoroughly enjoy discussing his methodologies.

"I mean, it was a wild interview in the sense that he [Novak Djokovic] was great and he really came to play. It’s not often that an athlete like that is so open about his process and his mentality. I think he is a naturally curious guy, and I think, in a weird way, he’s as curious about his success as any of his fans are, or any of us are. It almost helps him to articulate what’s going on, but I think he really sort of relishes talking about his processes, ‘cause I think honestly, he’s a little mystified by it all," Wertheim said. (at 3:29).

The journalist revealed that one aspect that had struck him during his conversation with the World No. 1 was his absolute dedication to tennis, despite being 36 years old, having children, and boasting an impressive record of 24 Grand Slam titles.

"One thing that struck me, and I don’t know if it’s surprising, is just how absolutely devoted to tennis he remains. He’s 36 years old, he has multiple kids, and he has won the GOAT race," he said.

"I also think he has found motivation just by doing things really well. I mean, again, he’s 36 years old, he’s got 24 Majors, he could retire tomorrow, and most people would say, ‘greatest ever, and he's still not drinking beer.’ It is really extraordinary how devoted he is," Wertheim added (at 4:39).

Novak Djokovic: “I think I earned my right to choose what kind of tournaments I want to play”

The Serb with his wife Jelena, son Stefan, and daughter Tara at the 2023 French Open

During a press conference at the 2024 Australian Open, Novak Djokovic discussed the challenges of life on tour, expressing that it "hurts" him to be separated from his family and also talked about the emotional toll it takes on him because of that.

The Serb stated that he tries to maintain a balance between touring and family time by organizing his calendar and schedule.

“Being separated from the family hurts me more and more,” Novak Djokovic said. “That's the part that I struggle with more now. So, yeah, I try to balance things out with working with my schedule in such way and calendar that is suitable to me.”

Djokovic expressed that, after years of touring, he believes he has earned the privilege to choose the tournaments he participates in, including the number of events. He has emphasized that his top priority lies in competing in Grand Slam tournaments.

“I think I earned my right to choose what kind of tournaments I want to play. Of course, Grand Slams being the biggest ones, the pillars, the priority on the schedule list,” he added.

The Serb is currently competing at the Australian Open where he will be looking to defend his title as well as secure his 11th Melbourne Slam title.

