Carlos Alcaraz's coach Juan Carlos Ferrero recently praised Novak Djokovic for his longevity.

Ferrero competed on the men's singles circuit from the year 1998 to 2012. He won the French Open in 2003 and also rose to the World No. 1 spot in the ATP rankings in September later that year. He is currently working with fellow Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz as a coach.

Between 2005 and 2012, Ferrero notably locked horns with Djokovic, who turned professional in 2003, three times and also earned a win. When Ferrero retired, the Serb interestingly had only five Grand Slam titles under his belt and twelve years later, he has 24.

Ferrero believes that the Serb's ability to adapt has been a major contributor to his success. In his latest interview with La Nacion, Ferrero claimed that the Serb has transformed himself in the same way his arch-rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal did.

"He [Djokovic] has been adapting just like Rafa or Roger did, who started in our time and the years have passed and in the end they end up here today. The world continues to move non-stop and people have to adapt," Ferrero said.

In another comment during the interview, Ferrero stated that he has nothing but admiration and respect for the Serb.

"Admiration and respect. When you spend time with him in tournaments you see his desire, the reason why he is in perfect condition to continue competing, how he takes care of himself, how he trains, the motivation that he still shows. For me it is of utmost admiration," for added.

"With Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Roger Federer, the circle was very closed, now there are four, five or six contenders for Grand Slams" - Juan Carlos Ferrero

Further in the interview with La Nacion, Juan Carlos Ferrero touched upon Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Roger Federer, also known as the 'Big 3', dominating the Grand Slam tournaments.

With Federer retired and the other two from the Big 3 approaching the shore, Ferrero believes there are around six active players who are capable of lifting trophies at the Majors.

"I think that the next generation is very good, in which perhaps there will be a little more fight to win the Grand Slams. With the Big 3 the circle was very closed in the last twenty years, now it's nice that there are four, five or six contenders for the Grand Slams," Ferrero said.

Djokovic currently leads the all-time men's Grand Slam winners list with 24 titles to his name. He is followed by Nadal with 22 and Federer with 20.

